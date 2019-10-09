Melges 24 World Championship – Day 1

Bombarda of Andrea Pozzi tops the leaderbaord after day 1 of the Melges 24 World Championship in Villasimius, Italy.

The Italian team finished the first day with a scoreline of 5-6-2, and take a one point lead ahead of Tonu Toniste’s Estonian entry Lenny. In third place on 21 points is Carlo Fracassoli’s Maidollis.

The European Champions on board Maidollis took the first race win of the series ahead of Michael Goldfarb’s Warcanoe and Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team.

The American Goldfarb then took a win in race 2 ahead of Toniste’s Lenny, with Germany’s Peter Karrié on Nefeli in third place.

Unfortunately for Goldfarb, what was looking like a dominant position was upset when they were penalised in race 3 and finished the day in 20th place.

Winner of race 3 was another USA team, Kevin Welch’s Mike with Jeff Madrigali on the helm. They have a black flag penalty from race 1 and are down in 29th place overall.

In the Corinthian standings, Toniste’s Lenny leads Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team, with Akos Csolto of Hungary in third place.

Melges 24 – 2019 World Championship leaders after 3 races (61 entries)

1st ITA 860 Bombarda – Andrea Pozzi 5 6 2 – – 13 pts

2nd EST 790 Lenny © – Tõnu Tõniste 6 2 6 – – 14 pts

3rd ITA 854 Maidollis – Perego Gianluca 1 17 3 – – 21 pts

4th ITA 778 Taki 4 © – Marco Zammarchi 16 4 5 – – 25 pts

5th ITA 689 Strambapapà – Michele Paoletti 11 12 10 – – 33 pts

6th USA 851 Monsoon – Bruce Ayres 10 5 21 – – 36 pts

7th USA 849 Full Throttle – Brian Porter 8 10 18 – – 36 pts

8th GBR 694 Gill Race Team © – Miles Quinton 3 31 4 – – 38 pts

9th HUN 759 Seven_Five_Nine © – Ákos Csoltó 18 8 14 – – 40 pts

10th GER 677 White Room © – Michael Tarabochia 15 14 12 – – 41 pts

11th NOR 628 Nortek Sailing Team © – Andreas Sola Fischer 13 7 22 – – 42 pts

12th NOR 751 Storm Capital Sail Racing © – Sivert Denneche 4 24 17 – – 45 pts

13th ITA 693 Melgina – Paolo Brescia 23 11 13 – – 47 pts

14th HUN 728 FGF Aka Johi – Robert Bakoczy 9 32 7 – – 48 pts

15th GER 859 Nefeli – Peter Karrié 17 3 36 – – 56 pts

16th ITA 638 Jeco Team © – Marco Cavallini 28 23 8 – – 59 pts

17th ITA 764 Magica © – Piero Andolina 11 19 30 – – 60 pts

18th CAN 853 Zingara – Richard Reid 25 13 25 – – 63 pts

19th EST 766 Rock City © – Martin Müür 12 36 16 – – 64 pts

Full results available here