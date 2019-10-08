Mini Transat – Across the Bay of Biscay

Skippers competing in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are now entering the second major phase of this course.

Virtually all the competitors are opting to pass inside the Cape Finisterre TSS, aside from four sailors who are going for broke to the Far West, a move they hope will pay off.

In the prototype category, François Jambou has taken the lead, with Axel Tréhin hot on his heels, whilst Ambrogio Beccaria is the boss of the production boats.

Two sailors have currently been forced to take a technical stop, but for a minimum of 12 hours according to the rules.

These are Briton Joe Lacey still on a pit stop in Gijon and Jonathan Chodkiewiez in La Coruña.

Lacey, safely made landfall in Gijón Tuesday at 09:30 UTC, where he’s repairing damaged electrics and very much hopes to get back out on the racetrack. However, with a minimum stopover time of 12hrs, he won’t be able to join the fray again until 21:30 UTC.

Four sailors are attempting the option to the West of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS).

German skipper Morten Bogacki (934), Franco-Italian Fabio Muzzolini (716) and French sailors Julien Letissier (869) and Guillaume L’Hostis (868) were the only racers opting to pass to the West of the TSS at 16:00 UTC.

Split between two prototypes and two production boats, they’ll be after a more sustained breeze, slightly less shipping and a longer swell.

Bogacki will be hoping that this bold move will enable him to close on the top French trio among the prototypes. François Jambou (865) currently has control of the fleet, with Axel Tréhin (945) and Tanguy Bouroullec (969)close.

Among the production boats, Italian Ambrogio Beccaria (943) continues to set the pace.

Félix de Navacelle (916) is still 2nd, but Julien Letissier and Guillaume L’Hostis are making the most of their W’ly option to come back strong.

Ranking on Tuesday 8 October at 16:00 UTC

PROTOTYPE

1- François Jambou (865 – Team BFR Marée Haute Jaune) 906.2 miles from the finish

2- Axel Tréhin (945 – Project Rescue Ocean) 2.6 miles behind the leader

3- Tanguy Bouroullec (969 – Cerfrance) 6 miles behind the leader

PRODUCTION

1- Ambrogio Becarria (943 – Geomag) 932.6 miles from the finish

2- Félix De Navacelle (916 – Youkounkoun) 6.9 miles behind the leader

​​​​​​​3- Julien Letissier (869 – Reno Style) 10.4 miles behind the leader ​​​​​​​

