RS:X World Championship – Day 2

Day 2 of the RS:X World Championships on Lake Garda and three races were finally completed for all fleets.

Good day for the French men as Pierre Le Coq won two of his flight races and Louis Giard won one, while Carlo Ciabatti of Italy also took a race win, and the Dutch top competitors, Kiran Badloe and Dorian van Rijsselberghe, each took a win.

This puts Le Coq 2 points ahead of Kiran Badloe (4,2,1) of Holland, with Piotr Myszka (5,4,6) of Poland in third place.

Britain’s Tom Squires (7,38,3) drops to fourth overall and Andy Brown (13,11,14) is 21st overall.



In the women’s event, Lilian De Geus (2,1,7) of Holland takes the lead ahead of Yunxiu Lu (4,3,4) of China, with Italy’s Marta Maggetti (15,6,5) third.

Britain’s Emma Wilson (7,38,3) is fourth and leading U21. Saskia Sills (6,19,3) is 6th, Bryony Shaw (28,40,13) is 37th and Alysia Gibson (14,3,29) is 39th overall.

Fleet racing will continue Thursday and Friday with the Medal races on Saturday.

RS:X Worlds – Leading Women after 6 races (106 entries)

1st NED Lilian De Geus -10 8 1 2 1 7 – – 19 pts

2nd CHN Yunxiu Lu -17 6 5 4 3 4 – – 22 pts

3rd ITA Marta Maggetti 1 10 2 -15 6 5 – – 24 pts

4th GBR Emma Wilson U21 5 2 9 1 -23 9 – – 26 pts

5th ITA Giorgia Speciale U21 8 3 7 2 7 -10 – – 27 pts

6th GBR Saskia Sills 6 12 3 6 -19 3 – – 30 pts

Other GBR:

11th GBR Saskia Sills 6 12 3 6 -19 – – 27 pts

RS:X Worlds – Leading Men after 6 races (130 entries)

1st FRA Pierre Le Coq 1 4 -5 1 1 2 – – 9 pts

2nd NED Kiran Badloe -7 1 3 4 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd POL Piotr Myszka 4 -14 3 5 4 6 – – 22 pts

4th GBR Tom Squires 2 4 8 7 -38 3 – – 24 pts

5th CHN Kun Bi 7 2 6 3 -48 6 – – 24 pts

6th GRE Byron Kokkalanis 3 -21 2 6 5 9 – – 25 pts

Other GBR:

21st GBR Andy Brown U21 11 14 -18 13 11 14 – – 63 pts

Full results available here

Related Post:

World Sailing set Windsurfer sea trials date