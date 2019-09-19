Guy, Oliver and Steph Bridge selected for Team GB at first ever World Beach Games

Three members of the Bridge family have has been selected for Team GB at the first ever World Beach Games.

Guy, Oliver and Steph Bridge will compete in the Kitesurf events at the inaugural World Beach Games in Doha, Qatar.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has announce the 21 athletes selected to represent Team GB, where Team GB will compete across seven disciplines at Doha 2019.

97 countries, from all five continents, will come together for the Association of National Olympic Committees’ (ANOC) first ever World Beach Games from October 12 to 16 this year.

Doha 2019, for all the Team GB athletes selected, is their first opportunity to compete at a multi-sport Games and a chance to wear the Olympic Rings. It will also provide invaluable experience for some of the sports hoping to travel to Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 as part of Team GB.

Olly Bridge (kitesurfing): “It feels amazing to be representing Team GB at the World Beach Games. It’s going to be the most prestigious event kiteboarding has had the opportunity to be at, so being chosen to compete is a great achievement and honour.”

“My goal is to finish on the podium, but all the competitors there will be the best the sport has to offer, the racing will be very tight and everyone there is capable of winning. It’s just going to be very tight between all the other competitors, but I am looking forward to it.”

“Competing at the World Beach Games will give me insight into what it’s like to compete in a major competition similar to the Olympics, and hopefully I will gain experience from it.”

The Team GB delegation will be led by Chef de Mission and Olympic swimmer Caitlin McClatchey.

The full Team GB athlete delegation for WBG 2019:

Chloe Pollard – – Aquathlon – – Eastbourne

Hannah Kitchen – – Aquathlon – – Farnham

Charlotte Haynes – – Beach Soccer – – Worcestershire

Gemma-Louise Hillier – – Beach Soccer – – Gosport

Hannah Haughton – – Beach Soccer – – Southampton

Hannah Short – – Beach Soccer – – Bristol

Katie James – – Beach Soccer – – Poole

Molly Clark – – Beach Soccer – – Portsmouth

Nadine Bazan – – Beach Soccer – – Medstead

Rebecca Barron – – Beach Soccer – – Gosport

Sarah Kempson – – Beach Soccer – – Littlehampton

Wendy Martin – – Beach Soccer – – Basildon

Emily Phillips – – Bouldering – – Cardiff

Nathan Phillips – – Bouldering – – Huddersfield

William Ridal – – Bouldering – – Sheffield

Guy Bridge – – Kitefoil racing – – Exmouth

Oliver Bridge – – Kitefoil racing – – Exmouth

Steph Bridge – – Kitefoil racing – – Exmouth

Sky Brown – – Skateboarding – – Japan

Luca Kidd – – Wakeboard – – London

Robert Hazelwood – – Water Ski – – Lincoln