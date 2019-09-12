Normal service is resumed at Flying Fifteen Worlds

After the upsets of Wednesday, normal service was resumed Thursday as Vials and Turner won the single race on the penultimate day of the Subaru Flying Fifteen 2019 World Championship.

In their expertly repaired Floaty McFloatFace they appeared at the windward mark in the lead, extended it at the turn at the gate and just kept going away to establish a 1 min 30 secs lead at the finish.

Second were Andy McKee and Richard Jones with Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar taking third, the highest position for a mixed crew in the championship so far.

Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado squeezed over the finish line for fourth with David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell fifth.

The final race of the championship is scheduled for Friday with Graham Vials and Chris Turner firmly in control on 19.8 points some 11 points ahead of Andy McKee and Richard Jones on 31 points.

They do however hold discards of 19 and 23 as opposed to Mckee’s 21 and 7, so technically they do still have to keep their powder dry in the final race of the championship.

Lovering and Alvarado remain in 3rd overall with 35 points, Australia’s Mike Hart and Dean McAullay 4th on 47 points and Nathan Batchelor and Ricky Rigg 5th on 49 points.

Subaru Flying Fifteen 2019 World Championship – Leaders after Race 13 (76 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 1 1 -19 5 2 1 1 -23 3.9 3.9 1 – – 19.8 pts

2nd GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones 5 5 3 -21 -7 2 6 2 2 4 2 – – 31 pts

3rd GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 -13 2 11 -14 5 4 4 1 2 4 – – 35 pts

4th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay 6 -39 8 6 3 7 8 1 3 5 -16 – – 47 pts

5th GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg -10 9 1 4 1 6 10 3 9 6 -13 – – 49 pts

6th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson -17 10 6 3 6 9 2 -16 5 8 12 – – 61 pts

7th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 12 -20 4 -13 13 3 7 13 4 1 7 – – 64 pts

8th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 4 8 9 2 12 12 -13 6 7 -20 10 – – 70 pts

9th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland -15 12 12 8 4 13 9 -17 8 3 11 – – 80 pts

10th GBR 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 3 23 27 -49 DNF 4 3 5 6 7 6 – – 84 pts

11th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 11 3 7 7 5 -20 -30 18 10 9 14 – – 84 pts

12th GBR 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White 18 6 10 14 9 15 5 7 -22 13 DNC – – 97 pts

Full results available here