International Moth – Fletcher leads the wild ride

Dylan Fletcher takes the lead after two races on the opening day of the UK Moth Nationals at Castle Cove Sailing Club.

From the off Fletcher showed why he’s favourite for the event, with only the USA’s Brad Funk sticking with him upwind before Dylan hit the afterburner down the run, to take the first race win.

In third place was another 49er enjoying a busman’s holiday . . . Stu Bithell. Ben Clegg took fourth and Jason Belben fifth.



In the second race Tom Offer from Rock SC took the win ahead of Ben Clegg, with Frenchman Benoit Marie taking third and Fletcher ditching it in a few times before finishing fourth.

Even with the capsizes, Dylan leads after two races with a total of five points. Second is Clegg with six points and third Belben tied on 12 points with Eddie Bridle.

“Upwind today we were hitting 19.5 to 20 knots, which was getting a bit wild, and downwind I peaked at 31.4 knots which is pretty good considering it was windward / leeward, rather than just reaching to get a top speed – it shows how the boats are moving. It was an exciting day!” said Dylan

International Moth – 2019 Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals after 2 races (74 entries)

1st 4635 Dylan Fletcher – WPNSA 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd 4525 Ben Clegg – Brightlingsea 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 4509 Jason Belben – Stokes Bay SC 5 7 – – 12 pts

4th 4149 Eddie Bridle – Brightlingsea 6 6 – – 12 pts

5th 4 Bradley Funk – WPNSA 2 11 – – 13 pts

6th 4581 Stu Bithell – Hollingworth Lake SC 3 12 – – 15 pts

7th 4501 Dan Ellis – Yealm YC 8 10 – – 18 pts

8th 4080 Max Lutz – NO SC 14 8 – – 22 pts

9th 8 Dan Ward – Stokes Bay SC 13 9 – – 22 pts

10th 4584 Mike Lennon – HISC 10 15 – – 25 pts

11th 4580 Sam Barker – CSCC 7 19 – – 26 pts

12th 4312 Conway Fionn – National YC 12 16 – – 28 pts

13th 4599 Danny Inkyov – KSSS 30 5 – – 35 pts

14th 4546 Alex Adams – CCSC 22 13 – – 35 pts

15th 4705 Kyle Stoneham – TBYC 15 21 – – 36 pts

16th 4562 Craig Burlton – Netley SC 23 17 – – 40 pts

17th 4309 Paul Gliddon – Netley SC 11 30 – – 41 pts

18th 4659 Arthaud Aymeric – Antibes 28 14 – – 42 pts

19th 4524 Ollie Holden – HISC 24 25 – – 49 pts

20th 4544 Matthew Lea – Rutland Water SC 19 31 – – 50 pts

Full results available here