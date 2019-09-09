Flying Fifteen Worlds – Vials and Turner turn the screw

Graham Vials and Chris Turner applied another turn of the screw with two more race wins on day 4 of the Subaru Flying Fifteen World Championship in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

Vials and Turner now have 11 points and a 17 point lead after seven races completed. They lead from Andy McKee and Richard Jones with Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg slipping to third place.

The first race saw Vials and Turner finish ahead of McKee and Jones, with Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett taking third and Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson in fourth place.

The second race had Vials and Turner crossing the finish ahead of Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson, with Mackay and Lawson rounding off their best day to date with a third place.

Subaru Flying Fifteen 2019 World Championship – Leaders after Race 7 (76 entries)

1st GBR 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 1 1 -19 5 2 1 1 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 4005 Andy McKee and Richard Jones 5 5 3 -21 7 2 6 – – 28 pts

3rd GBR 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg -10 9 1 4 1 6 10 – – 31 pts

4th GBR 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson -17 10 6 3 6 9 2 – – 36 pts

5th GBR 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 2 13 2 11 -14 5 4 – – 37 pts

6th AUS 4063 Mike Hart and Dean McAullay 6 -39 8 6 3 7 8 – – 38 pts

7th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 4 8 9 2 12 12 -13 – – 47 pts

8th GBR 3760 Jeremy Davy and Martin Huett 12 -20 4 13 13 3 7 – – 52 pts

9th GBR 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 11 3 7 7 5 20 -30 – – 53 pts

10th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland -15 12 12 8 4 13 9 – – 58 pts

11th GBR 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jez White -18 6 10 14 9 15 5 – – 59 pts

12th GBR 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Dave Sweet 7 7 -16 9 15 11 12 – – 61 pts

13th GBR 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 19 2 23 12 11 -26 18 – – 85 pts

14th GBR 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 3 23 27 49 DNF 4 3 – – 109 pts

15th IRL 3920 David Gorman and Chris Doorly 36 4 11 16 DNF 24 26 – – 117 pts

16th NZL 3774 Hayden Percy and Scott Pedersen -30 25 13 20 17 18 25 – – 118 pts

17th IRL 3864 Ian Mathews and Keith Poole 8 18 26 27 8 -38 36 – – 123 pts

18th RSA 4009 Campbell Alexander and Dave Herridge 26 16 36 18 19 8 -39 – – 123 pts

19th AUS 3972 Ashley Smith and Charlie Apthorp 20 54 5 1 DNF 27 22 – – 129 pts

20th IRL 3756 Hammy Baker and Peter Chamberlain 35 15 24 32 DNF 16 16 – – 138 pts

21st AUS 3992 Greg Leaversuch and Peter Barblett RET 34 28 19 20 25 15 – – 141 pts

22nd IRL 4028 Neil Colin and Margaret Casey 32 21 -55 29 16 28 20 – – 146 pts

23rd GBR 4061 Mark Weston and Josh Porter -46 24 38 25 10 36 19 – – 152 pts

24th 3974 Andy Martin and Rory Martin 28 11 37 31 DNF 14 32 – – 153 pts

25th AUS 3989 John Wilson and Matthew Summers 40 14 20 36 DNF 35 11 – – 156 pts

26th GBR 4016 David Heron and Chris Ducker 27 29 21 10 DNF 45 31 – – 163 pts

27th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar 56 45 18 15 DNF 17 14 – – 165 pts

28th GBR 3994 Chris Waples and Pater Bannister 33 37 45 28 DNF 10 24 – – 177 pts

29th GBR 3667 Jonathan Ward and Roger Deane 34 44 15 41 DNF 34 21 – – 189 pts

30th IRL 3962 Roger Chamberlain and Charlie Horder 41 43 39 30 DNF 21 17 – – 191 pts

Full results available here