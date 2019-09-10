Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Lymington Town SC

Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby took the Craftinsure Silver Tiller victory, by one point from Caroline Croft and Sophie Mackley in overall second and Gifford and Nicholson taking third.

Tim Harridge and Claire Mills won the silver fleet and Rob and Jan Martin, bronze.

After four races, Saturday’s line honours went to Christian Birrell and George Yeoman (twice), Gould and Kilsby (once) and Tim Saxton sailing with Tom Pygall.

There was minimal consistency demonstrated by the fleet leaving the event wide open, should conditions allow on the Sunday.

Sunday dawned, lovely and sunny, and it turned out that some people had reached their threshold of fun.

Having yet to ever reach a threshold of fun, this was confusing, but a few of the front runners including Birrell and Yeoman, Saxton and Pygall and Ian Sharps had packed up and gone for a day of non-merlin sailing misery elsewhere. Presumably to offset the fun they’d had on Saturday.

In the single race completed, Mike and Jane Calvert demonstrated their light wind invincibility and took the lead halfway up the first beat. A couple of laps of purgatory for many, was enough, and the Calverts took the win.

An eighth place was good enough for Gould and Kilsby to take the Silver Tiller victory.

Merlin Rocket – Craftinsure Silver Tiller at Lymington Town SC

1st 3803 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 3 -12 2 1 8 – – 14 pts

2nd 3673 Caroline Croft and Sophie Mackley 4 2 -10 6 3 – – 15 pts

3rd 3676 Frances Gifford and Pete Nicholson 5 5 -8 5 2 – – 17 pts

4th 3796 William Warren and Tobytastic Lewis 9 -10 7 2 4 – – 22 pts

5th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert 7 7 -9 8 1 – – 23 pts

6th 3778 David Lenz and Victoria Lenz 2 13 -14 3 5 – – 23 pts

7th 3781 David Winder and Liv Bell 10 DNC 3 4 6 – – 23 pts

8th 3788 Christian Birrell and George Yeoman 8 1 1 BFD DNC – – 42 pts

9th 3709 Rob Henderson and Alice Markham DNC 6 6 11 19 – – 42 pts

10th 3690 Tim Harridge and Claire Mills 14 11 -17 7 15 – – 47 pts

11th 3804 Simon Potts and Charlotte Fildes 13 9 13 12 DNC – – 47 pts

12th 3780 Nigel Wakefield and Chris 11 15 11 -16 10 – – 47 pts

13th 3807 Tim Saxton and Tom Pygall 1 3 12 BFD DNC – – 48 pts

14th 3712 Ian Sharps and Alex Warren BFD 4 5 9 DNC – – 50 pts

15th 3670 Tim Parsons and Alex Hayman 16 BFD 4 15 17 – – 52 pts

16th 3719 Rob Martin and Jan Martin BFD 19 18 10 7 – – 54 pts

17th 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley BFD 14 15 13 12 – – 54 pts

18th 3683 Chloe George and Ben George 6 8 DNC DNC 9 – – 55 pts

19th 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson 12 17 -20 14 13 – – 56 pts

20th 3748 Nigel Brooke and Anna Aylward 17 21 -22 17 11 – – 66 pts

21st 3641 Mark Waterhouse and Mimi Gorringe 15 20 16 BFD 18 – – 69 pts

22nd 3794 Julian Harms and Robyn Baranowicz 20 16 23 BFD 16 – – 75 pts

23rd 3714 Alan Markham and Sue Markham 18 -23 21 19 21 – – 79 pts

24th 3589 John Hollands and Alexandra Parker 21 -25 24 21 20 – – 86 pts

25th 3650 Gareth Griffiths and Tono Martinez 19 18 19 BFD DNC – – 88 pts

26th 3704 Jemma Horwood and Sel Shah 22 24 25 20 DNC – – 91 pts

27th 3450 Ben Green and Krysti Galpin 23 -26 26 22 22 – – 93 pts

28th 3733 Nick Simmons and Dan Martin DNC 22 BFD 18 DNC – – 104 pts

29th 3724 Joe McLaughlin and Sean Roberts DNC DNC DNC DNC 14 – – 110 pts