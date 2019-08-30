World Cup Series Day 4 – First Medal Race qualifiers

The 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and RS:X fleets concluded their fleet racing on Friday at the 2020 Hempel World Cup Series regatta.

The top ten will advance to Saturday’s Medal Races. The remaining fleets have two further days of fleet racing before Sunday’s Medal Races.

No racing for the Nacra 17 Friday . . . Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface lead after five races with 12 points. GBR rivals John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in 6th place, with 20 points.

In second place are Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin AUS tied on 14 points with Nathan and Haylee Outteridge AUS.

In fourth are Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA tied on 19 points with Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet FRA.

Just the one race for the men’s 49er with James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finishing fourth. They are now fifth overall with 45 points and the chance of a podium finish.

Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf of Germany lead the 49er with 33 points, Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki POL are second on 40 points and up into third, after winning race 7, are Ben Bildstein and David Hussl AUT with 43 points

In the men’s RS:X Pierre le Coq leads into the medal race with 43 points.

He has a two point advantage from Kun Bi (45 pts) of China with Louis Giard FRA in third with 46 points. Wonwoo Cho of Korea is fourth with 49 points

Britain’s Tom Squires won the final race and goes into the medal race in sixth place, but outside the podium places with 69 points. Kieran Holmes Martin finished in 13th place overall.

After two races in the women’s RS:X, Emma Wilson (7,6) drops to fifth with 49 points.

Yunxiu Lu (4,2) of China extended her lead to 13 points ahead of Katy Spchakov ISR (3,4) with Zofia Noceti-Klepacka POL (2,3) now in third place overall.

In the Radial class Alison Young (2,6) is up into third place. Georgina Povall (17,2) is 14th and Hannah Snellgrove (12,33) 16th overall.

Leading the Radial event is Emma Plasschaert BEL (7,1) with 34 points, second is Anne-Marie Rindom DEN with 44 points and third Young with 47 points.

In the men’s Laser Pavlos Kontides CYP (5,5) opens a 23 point lead from Matt Wearn AUS (4,1) with third Jean Bernaz FRA (19,3)

Nick Thompson (7,10) remains in 7th overall, while Elliot Hanson (13,12) is now 9th overall.

In the other (no GBR) events:

In the Finn event, Nicholas Heiner NED (1,1) now leads by 14 points from Joan Cardona ESP (2,4) with Ioannis Mitakes GRE (13,3) in third after seven races.

Leading the mens 470 are Mathew Belcher and William Ryan AUS. Leading the women are Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso ITA after seven races.

No racing Friday for the women’s 49erFX. Leaders are Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz NED, eight points ahead of Julie Bossard and Aude Compane FRA with Anne-Julie Schutt and Iben Christensen DEN in third.

The 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and RS:X fleets will sail their Medla Races on Saturday.