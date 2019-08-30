Platoon team win TP52 Puerto Portals title

Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon team won the Rolex TP52 World Championship Puerto Portals title on the Bay of Palma.

But the German-flagged team, led by the Hamburg-based owner-driver did not make it easy for themselves.

They had to contend with two additional penalty points that they were given for twice making contact with rival boats as well as two penalties for different infringements during a tense, nervy showdown with Azzurra.



Platoon followed up Wednesday’s hot streak with a decidedly disappointing 8,9. But Azzurra fared only a little better.

On a day when Platoon all but gift-wrapped a third world title for them, Azzurra failed to capitalise, sailing to sixth in the day’s first race and then seemingly unable to shake off Platoon for eighth in the second race.

But the Roemmers’ family team, which sails under the burgee of the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, heads to their home club in Sardinia, Italy for next month’s circuit finale carrying a healthy seven-point lead.

Vladimir Liubomirov’s Bronenosec took third, their first podium finish at the Rolex TP52 World Championship, after competing in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Rolex TP52 World Championship Puerto Portals – Final regatta standings

1. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (4,5,2,3,1,1,5,8,9,2 PEN) 40 pts

2. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto Roemmers) (2,9,4,5,2,4,2,6,8) 42 pts

3. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (5,8,3,6,6,3,1,7,4) 43 pts

4. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (9,1,1,2,9,10,8,4,1) 45 pts

5. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (10,4,5,1,8,2,6,3,7) 46 pts

6. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (1,7,8,4,4,7,9,2,5) 47 pts

7. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (3,3,7,7,5,5,11,5,6) 52 pts

8. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (8,2,9,9,11,8,4,10,2) 63 pts

9. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (12 DNF,12 DNC,12 DNC,12 DNC,3,7,3,1,3) 65 pts

10. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (6,10,6,8,7,9,11,9,11) 77 pts

11. Team Vision Future (FRA) (Jean Jacques Chaubard) (7,6,10,10,10,6,10,11,10) 80 pts

52 SUPER SERIES 2019 – Overall after four events

1. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) 133 pts

2. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) 139 pts

3. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) 144 pts

4. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) 150 pts

5. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) 159 pts

6. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) 175 pts

7. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) 202 pts

8. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) 203 pts