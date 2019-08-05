470 World Championship Day 2 – Mills and McIntyre win opening race

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won the opening race of the 470 World Championships in Enoshima, Japan.

After a delay for the wind to settle, racing finally got underway on day 2 of the championship.

Mills and McIntyre finished ahead of Afrodite Zegers and Lobke Berkhout of Holland, with Spain’s Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero taking third.

Racing was again delayed today and the women eventually started in 6 to 8 knots of breeze at the second attempt.

The men have now started their first flight races and the women their second race.

Updates to follow . . .