Great Britain SailGP Team racing on home waters for the first time

The Great Britain SailGP Team will be racing on home waters for the first time, 10 and 11 August in Cowes, UK.

The new global sports league is visiting Cowes on the Isle of Wight for the penultimate event of the inaugural season, which sees the winning team walk away with $1 million prize.

The team invited three time European Formula Kite Champion Olly Bridge to come and play with them in the Solent just a few days before the Cowes SailGP event.

Attaching himself to the British team’s wingsailed F50, the fastest sail racing boat in the world, Olly was towed up to an eye-watering 72m – that’s three times the height of the wing of the F50 or in layman’s terms, the height of six double-decker buses on end.



The team are now focused on the real action at the end of the week: “It was epic to pull off the Flying Foilers stunt with Olly, especially as we’re all pretty keen kitesurfers ourselves. We had no idea what would actually happen!”

“But now our sites are firmly set on Cowes and doing our home crowd proud next weekend,” said Dylan Fletcher, Helmsman of Great Britain SailGP Team.

The Cowes SailGP Race Village will run along the seafront from the end of the Cowes Green up to Egypt Point.

Activities in the Race Village start from 11:30 am each day, with the races taking place from 3 – 4:30 pm on Saturday 10 Aug and Sunday 11 Aug.

