RS Aero UK Nationals – Sailing by Numbers

The first race day proper of the RS Aero UK National Championship & International Open at East Lothian YC, saw the competitors separated into class fleets.

The 80 strong RS Aero fleet launched with winds up to 20 knots, and big waves for surfing downwind on the outer loop provided an exciting opening day to the RS Aero UK Nationals.

Liina Kolk of Estonia leads the Aero 5 event and has a one point lead ahead of Ned Stattersfield on 6 points, with William Caiger third with 7 points.

In the Aero 7 event Peter Barton leads with 4 points, second is Craig Williamson tied on 8 points with Tim Hire, and in fourth is Ben Wilcox with 16 points. This leading group took all the podium finishes between them.

And finally the Aero 9 heavyweights where Liam Willis with 6 points takes a one point lead ahead of Liam Willis on 7 points, with Greg Bartlett third on 13 points.

Bartlett won the two opening races but did not finish the final race and thus counts a DNF for the present.

RS Aero 5 – 2019 Nationals – Leaders after 3 races (23 entries)

1st 2948 Liina Kolk Saaremaa MS 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

2nd 2325 Ned Stattersfield Wells-Next-The-Sea 3 1 2 – – 6 pts

3rd 1844 William Caiger Sevenoaks School 2 2 3 – – 7 pts

4th 1096 Harrison Pye Draycote WSC 4 4 8 – – 16 pts

5th 1581 Steve Stewart RYA 7 5 4 – – 16 pts

6th 2531 Jamie Rastrick Yorkshire Dales SC 5 7 5 – – 17 pts

7th 2105 Lily Barrett Island Barn RSC 9 6 7 – – 22 pts

8th 1596 Henry Rastrick Yorkshire Dales SC 8 10 10 – – 28 pts

9th 2708 Maisie Bristow Island Barn RSC 10 9 12 – – 31 pts

10th 2966 David Peaty Upton Warren SC 6 20 6 – – 32 pts

Full results available here

RS Aero 7 – 2019 Nationals – Leaders after 3 races (46 entries)

1st 2813 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd 2719 Craig Williamson Staunton Harold SC 1 3 4 – – 8 pts

3rd 2439 Tim Hire RoyalLymYC 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

4th 2964 Ben Wilcox East Lothian YC 7 7 2 – – 16 pts

5th 1020 Richard Pye Draycote WSC 4 5 8 – – 17 pts

6th 2875 Noah Rees TorpointMosquito 8 4 7 – – 19 pts

7th 2976 Ants Haavel Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 5 9 9 – – 23 pts

8th 3003 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC 11 8 5 – – 24 pts

9th 1415 Keith Escritt Yorkshire Dales SC 6 12 11 – – 29 pts

10th 2543 Steve Norbury Warsash SC 13 11 6 – – 30 pts

11th 2738 Spike Daniels Hayling Island SC 10 14 10 – – 34 pts

12th 2811 Richard Kennedy Emsworth Slipper SC 12 10 14 – – 36 pts

13th 2318 Karl Thorne Lymington Town SC 15 16 16 – – 47 pts

14th 2299 John Wilcox East Lothian YC 19 19 15 – – 53 pts

15th 3005 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 14 23 17 – – 54 pts

Full results available here

RS Aero 9 – 2019 Nationals – After 3 races (10 entries)

1st 2955 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 2865 Ben Charnley Pirita Svertpaadiklubi 3 3 1 – – 7 pts

3rd 2600 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 1 1 DNF – – 13 pts

4th 2527 Robbie Lawson East Lothian YC 6 4 3 – – 13 pts

5th 1171 Ffinlo Wright Isle of Man YC 5 5 4 – – 14 pts

6th 1926 Jon Shaw East Lothian YC 10 6 5 – – 21 pts

7th 2369 Tom Ehler Lymington Town SC 9 7 6 – – 22 pts

8th 1810 Jeremy Higson Bartley SC 7 8 8 – – 23 pts

9th 2832 Clive Harries Yorkshire Dales SC 8 9 7 – – 24 pts

10th 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton-on-Severn SC 4 DNF DNC – – 26 pts

RS Aero UK National Championship & International Open at East Lothian YC, North Berwick, Scotland, 24-28 July 2019.