RS Feva Worlds – Cooke and Masfen take runaway lead

The second day of the final phase of the 2019 RS Feva World Championships saw Simon Cooke and Oskar Masfen from New Zealand nail the gold fleet lead with a runaway 1, 1, 2 scoreline.



The sea breeze struggled to make an impact, and after a short postponement, the sailors headed out to a patchy race course. The wind gave the race committee a tough job today, with large shifts and inconsistent pressure.

Cooke and Masfen did not let the lighter airs affect them, and they extended their lead to 18 points ahead of second placed Blake Hinsley and Nicholas Drummond, also from New Zealand.



In third place are Raulf Berry and Olly Peters (14,27,6) of Britain with 38 points, and in fourth Quinn Edmonds and Finn Oliver (BFD,18,13) with 58 points.

Rounding out the top 5 are Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker who had a 5 and BFD before winning the final race, they have 64 points.

Leading the Silver fleet are Werpers Kenje and Diego D’apote of Italy.

Leading the Bronze fleet are David Szmaragowski and Sára Svobodová of the Czech Republic.

RS Feva – World Championship Gold Fleet leaders after Q+6 races (67 entries)

1st NZL 6191 Simon Cooke and Oskar Masfen 1 2 1 2 1 1 2 – – 8 pts

2nd NZL 7414 Blake Hinsley and Nicholas Drummond 7 3 29 1 2 3 10 – – 26 pts

3rd GBR 6300 Raulf Berry and Olly Peters 2 4 7 5 14 27 6 – – 38 pts

4th GBR 4470 Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver 13 1 2 11 BFD 18 13 – – 58 pts

5th GBR 7000 Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker 12 19 23 4 5 6 BFD 1 – – 64 pts

6th GBR 4624 Alice Davis and Abby Hire 15 22 16 15 6 9 12 – – 73 pts

7th GBR 5782 Tom Ahlheid and Tom Stratton-brown 25 6 25 9 3 10 22 – – 75 pts

Full results are available here