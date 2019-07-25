Flying 15 UK Nationals – Change of leader on Day 2

David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell of the host club are the new leaders after two more races at the Flying 15 UK National Championship.

Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie won the opening race (R3) ahead of Tabb and Sherrell, with Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado in third.

The second race saw another race winner, this time Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy finishing ahead of Tabb and Sherrell, with Adrian Tattersall and Richard Popper popping up to take third place.

Day 1 leaders Graham Vials and Chris Turner were having a bit of a wobble and after a 12th in the first race, recovered to a 5th in the second.

Overall Tabb and Sherrell lead with 17 points, second are Whitworth and Scroggie with 18 points and in third place are Vials and Turner on 19 points.

Flying 15 – UK National Championship – Leaders after 4 races (47 entries)

1st 4052 David Tabb and Chewey Sherrell 3 10 2 2 – – 17 pts

2nd 4020 Richard Whitworth and Ben Scroggie 2 7 1 8 – – 18 pts

3rd 4071 Graham Vials and Chris Turner 1 1 12 5 – – 19 pts

4th 3994 Chris Waples and Tom Waples 10 3 10 13 – – 36 pts

5th 4030 Greg Wells and Andrew Jameson 17 2 14 7 – – 40 pts

6th 4021 Steve Goacher and Tim Harper 14 4 13 9 – – 40 pts

7th 4061 Mark Weston and Andrew Weatherspoon 7 16 6 12 – – 41 pts

8th 4060 Ian Pinnell and Jeremy 8 6 20 10 – – 44 pts

9th 4054 Simon Spolton and Grant Murphy 15 8 21 1 – – 45 pts

10th 4055 Ian Cadwallader and Steve Graham 4 14 9 21 – – 48 pts

11th 4002 Richard Lovering and Matt Alvarado 16 9 3 22 – – 50 pts

12th 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKellar 11 22 17 4 – – 54 pts

13th 4070 Nathan Batchelor and Richard Rigg 18 5 15 19 – – 57 pts

14th 4059 Hamish Mackay and Andrew Lawson 5 18 8 27 – – 58 pts

15th 3957 Charles Apthorp and Alan Green 6 11 26 15 – – 58 pts

16th 4009 Campbell Alexander and Jeremy Kriek 21 23 11 6 – – 61 pts

17th 3875 Brett Dingwall and Tim Scarisbrick 12 15 5 30 – – 62 pts

18th 3793 Pete Allam and Jo Allam 25 24 4 14 – – 67 pts

19th 4044 Simon Patterson and Simon Andrew Thompson 30 21 16 17 – – 84 pts

20th 3916 Simon Redhead and Mr M J Riley 13 27 31 16 – – 87 pts

Full results available here