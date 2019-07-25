Robbie King and Jamie Webb won five of the eight races to claim the Harken RS200 Youth Champions title, while the Junior Championship went to James and Tom Johnson.

Saturday’s racing at Rutland saw some breezy conditions with King and Webb winning three of the four races to build an overnight lead of just one point ahead of Will Taylor and Fiona Mulcahy (3,1,2,2).

Sunday started off with some lighter breeze bringing the racing closer together and some lighter pairings towards the front of the fleet.

King and Webb were not to be denied and added another three race wins to their scoreline.

Taylor and Fiona Mulcahy were consistant and finished second overall with 18 points, while third place went to Chay Taylor and Niamh Davies with 28 points.

Bethan Matthew and James Scott, who won race 6, took fourth tied on 32 points with Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden.

Harken RS200 Youth and Junior Championships – Final after 8 races

1st 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb – – 9 pts

2nd 626 Will Taylor and Fiona Mulcahy – – 18 pts

3rd 985 Chay Taylor and Niamh Davies – – 28 pts

4th 1521 Bethan Matthew and James Scott – – 32 pts

5th 965 Alex Smallwood and Callum Farnden – – 32 pts

6th 1358 Charlie Whittaker and Lucy Gates – – 49 pts

7th 1700 Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst – – 54 pts

8th 939 James Johnson and Tom Johnson – – 56 pts

9th 1636 Charlotte Videlo and Rebecca Videlo – – 62 pts

10th 999 Greg Bartlett and Lucy Pennant – – 66 pts

11th 1340 Edward Harris and Will Knatchbull – – 71 pts

12th 1242 Will Birchall and Krystal Law – – 78 pts

13th 714 Alex Baxter and Hugh Tomkins – – 81 pts

14th 407 Francesa Neale and Will Farrant – – 93 pts