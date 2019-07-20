Radial Worlds – Georgina Povall is Best of British after Day 2

Britain’s Georgina Povall moves into fifth place after the second qualification races at the Radial World Championship in Japan.

Povall finished tenth in her second flight race and sits 13 points off the lead with 16 points.

Overall leader is Josefin Olsson (1,2) of Sweden with 3 points, second is Marie Barrue (3,1) of France on 4 points and in third place Norway’s Line Flem Høst (3,3) with 6 points.

Paige Railey (5,5) of the USA is in fourth place, with 10 points, six ahead of Povall.

Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom, who was the joint overnight leader, was black-flagged and drops to 59th overall.



Alison Young of Britain had a better day finishing her flight race in eighth, but the 30th from day 1 puts her in 30th overall.

Hannah Snellgrove also had a better day finishing 13th in her flight and is now 36th overall.

In the men’s Radial Championship, Zac West (7,2,5) of Australia takes the lead after three races. In second place is Shoichiro Onodera (9,9,4) of Japan, with Simon de Gendt (23,1,2) of Belgium in third.



Radial – Women’s World Championship after Q-Race 2 (111 entries)

1st SWE 216251 Olsson Josefin 1 2 – – 3 pts

2nd FRA 213939 Bolou Marie 3 1 – – 4 pts

3rd NOR 213841 Flem Høst Line 3 3 – – 6 pts

4th USA 197111 Railey Paige 5 5 – – 10 pts

5th GBR 212783 Povall Georgina 6 10 – – 16 pts

6th FRA 206297 Barrue Marie 2 16 – – 18 pts

7th GER 212749 Weger Svenja 11 7 – – 18 pts

8th USA 211540 Rose Charlotte 7 11 – – 18 pts

9th ITA 211544 Zennaro Silvia 10 9 – – 19 pts

10th NED 210407 Bouwmeester Marit 5 15 – – 20 pts

11th NED 212980 van der Vaart Daphne 13 7 – – 20 pts

12th TUR 215399 Güzel Ecem 12 8 – – 20 pts

13th FIN 212072 Tenkanen Tuula 17 4 – – 21 pts

14th GRE 214958 Fakidi Athanasia 15 6 – – 21 pts

15th USA 184454 Reineke Erika 20 3 – – 23 pts

16th ARG 213977 Falasca Lucía 6 17 – – 23 pts

17th FIN 203033 Mikkola Monika 2 22 – – 24 pts

18th ITA 214152 Floridia Joyce 24 1 – – 25 pts

19th CAN 214044 Douglas Sarah 23 5 – – 28 pts

20th GER 211261 Buesselberg Julia 4 26 – – 30 pts

Full results available here