Youth Sailing Worlds – Final day podium places

No medals for British competitors at the Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships, but some solid performances boost the GBR sailors to fifth place in the Nations Cup.

While they missed the podium places, some consistant overall performances in the 420 – 4th and 6th, 29er – 4th and 5th, Girls Radial – 5th, and RS:X – 5th and 7th, meant that overall GBR finished 5th of the 30 teams in the Nations Trophy ranking.

Spain clinched the Nations Trophy, France were second followed by the USA, Italy and Briton.

Youth Sailing Worlds – Final overall leading positions

420 Boys

1st NZL Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan – – 27 pts

2nd ITA Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centrone – – 47 pts

3rd ISR Tal Sade and Noam Homri – – 52 pts

4th GBR Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote

420 Girls

1st USA Madeline Hawkins and Yumi Yoshiyasu – – 26 pts

2nd ESP Neus Ballester and Andrea Perelló – – 43 pts

3rd GER Theresa Steinlein and Lina Plettner – – 50 pts

6th GBR Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton

29er Boys

1st NOR Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty – – 39 pts

2nd FIN Ville Korhonen and Edvard Bremer – – 63 pts

3rd AUS Archie Cropley and Max Paul – – 78 pts

4th GBR Ewan Wilson and Finley Armstrong

29er Girls

1st USA Berta Puig and Isabella (Bella) Casaretto – – 36 pts

2nd MLT Antonia Schultheis and Victoria Schultheis – – 58 pts

3rd SWE Martina Carlsson and Amanda Ljunggren – – 60 pts

5th GBR Freya Black and Millie Aldridge

Radial Girls

1st ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 33 pts

2nd ESP Ana Moncada Sanchez – – 53 pts

3rd ISR Shai Kakon – – 55 pts

5th GBR Matilda Nicholls

Radial Boys

1st TUR Yigit Yalcin Citak – – 56 pts

2nd AUS Zac Littlewood – – 63 pts

3rd POL Tytus Butowski – – 63 pts

16th GBR James Foster

RS:X Boys

1st FRA Fabien Pianazza – – 19 pts

2nd ITA Nicolo Renna – – 29 pts

3rd ISR Liam Segev – – 40 pts

5th GBR Finn Hawkins

RS:X Girls

1st ISR Linoy Geva – – 33 pts

2nd RUS Yana Reznikova – – 40 pts

3rd FRA Heloise Macquaert – – 51 pts

7th GBR Mollie Densley Robins

Nacra 15 Mixed

1st AUS Will Cooley and Rebecca Hancock – – 48 pts

2nd FRA Titouan Petard and Marion Declef – – 70 pts

3rd GER Silas Mühle and Levke Möller – – 76 pts

15th GBR Theo Williams and Jasmine Williams

Full results available here