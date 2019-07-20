Youth Sailing Worlds – Final day podium places

No medals for British competitors at the Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships, but some solid performances boost the GBR sailors to fifth place in the Nations Cup.
While they missed the podium places, some consistant overall performances in the 420 – 4th and 6th, 29er – 4th and 5th, Girls Radial – 5th, and RS:X – 5th and 7th, meant that overall GBR finished 5th of the 30 teams in the Nations Trophy ranking.
Spain clinched the Nations Trophy, France were second followed by the USA, Italy and Briton.
Youth Sailing Worlds – Final overall leading positions
420 Boys
1st NZL Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan – – 27 pts
2nd ITA Demetrio Sposato and Gabriele Centrone – – 47 pts
3rd ISR Tal Sade and Noam Homri – – 52 pts
4th GBR Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote
420 Girls
1st USA Madeline Hawkins and Yumi Yoshiyasu – – 26 pts
2nd ESP Neus Ballester and Andrea Perelló – – 43 pts
3rd GER Theresa Steinlein and Lina Plettner – – 50 pts
6th GBR Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton
29er Boys
1st NOR Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty – – 39 pts
2nd FIN Ville Korhonen and Edvard Bremer – – 63 pts
3rd AUS Archie Cropley and Max Paul – – 78 pts
4th GBR Ewan Wilson and Finley Armstrong
29er Girls
1st USA Berta Puig and Isabella (Bella) Casaretto – – 36 pts
2nd MLT Antonia Schultheis and Victoria Schultheis – – 58 pts
3rd SWE Martina Carlsson and Amanda Ljunggren – – 60 pts
5th GBR Freya Black and Millie Aldridge
Radial Girls
1st ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 33 pts
2nd ESP Ana Moncada Sanchez – – 53 pts
3rd ISR Shai Kakon – – 55 pts
5th GBR Matilda Nicholls
Radial Boys
1st TUR Yigit Yalcin Citak – – 56 pts
2nd AUS Zac Littlewood – – 63 pts
3rd POL Tytus Butowski – – 63 pts
16th GBR James Foster
RS:X Boys
1st FRA Fabien Pianazza – – 19 pts
2nd ITA Nicolo Renna – – 29 pts
3rd ISR Liam Segev – – 40 pts
5th GBR Finn Hawkins
RS:X Girls
1st ISR Linoy Geva – – 33 pts
2nd RUS Yana Reznikova – – 40 pts
3rd FRA Heloise Macquaert – – 51 pts
7th GBR Mollie Densley Robins
Nacra 15 Mixed
1st AUS Will Cooley and Rebecca Hancock – – 48 pts
2nd FRA Titouan Petard and Marion Declef – – 70 pts
3rd GER Silas Mühle and Levke Möller – – 76 pts
15th GBR Theo Williams and Jasmine Williams