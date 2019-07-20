Quantum Racing back to Winning Ways in Cascais

Quantum Racing clinched their first 52 SUPER SERIES regatta title of the 2019 season, but their perennial arch rivals Azzurra ran them close.

The Azzurra team emotions where mixed, losing out by a matter of a only a couple of metres on the finish line of the last race, they leave Cascais, and the third regatta of the season, with a lead of eight points on the overall circuit standings, having started the week five points off the top spot.

But as they finished second in the second race Saturday, behind Platoon by only two tiny seconds in a photo finish, and with Quantum down in fifth, they miss out on the regatta win by a hairsbreadth, just as they did last month in Puerto Sherry.



Vladimir Liubomirov’s Bronenosec won the first race ensuring that all seven boats racing here won at least one race. By winning the final race Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon take third overall on count-back against Bronenosec.

Cascais 52 SUPER SERIES – Final regatta standings

1. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (2,1,2,2,1,4,3,3,5) 23 pts

2. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (3,3,1,3,6,2,2,2,2) 24 pts

3. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (5,4,3,1,7,5,5,4,1) 35 pts

4. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (4,2,4,7,3,3,7,1,4) 35 pts

5. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (1,5,7,5,2,7,6,6,3,) 42 pts

6. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (6,6,5,4,5,1,4,7,DNS8) 46 pts

7. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (7,7,6,6,4,6,1,5,6) 48 pts

Overall season standings after three of five events

1. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) 95 pts

2. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) 103 pts

3. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) 103 pts

4. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) 108 pts

5. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) 112 pts

6. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) 136 pts

7. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) 154 pts

8. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) 164 pts