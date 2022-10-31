Quantum Racing win fifth 52 SUPER SERIES title

Quantum Racing write history with fifth 52 SUPER SERIES title as the world’s leading grand prix monohull circuit celebrates ten years.

Doug DeVos’s Quantum Racing secured the 52 SUPER SERIES Barcelona Week title – their fourth regatta title of the five events this year – and in so doing conclusively win the 2022 season championship.

The ten boat fleet was starved of wind entirely for two days with no racing and only five races could be completed.

Quantum Racing won two of them and ended the regatta two points ahead of Platoon while Ergin Imré’s Provezza took third but only on tie-break with Andy Soriano’s Alegre.

Owner-driver DeVos steered his team to their regatta wins in Baiona, Scarlino and now Barcelona as well as also taking the Rolex TP52 World Championship in Cascais, the second event of the season.

With Terry Hutchinson calling tactics on the USA flagged TP52 supported by Argentina’s Olympic bronze medal winner Lucas Calabrese as strategist and Italian Michele Ivaldi as navigator, Quantum Racing win the season championship by 12 points.

Quantum Racing finished ahead of Hasso and Tina Plattner’s Phoenix after 43 races at five regattas.

Harm Müller Spreer’s Platoon take the third spot on the podium.

Steering her first event since February 2020 Tina Plattner and the Phoenix team had sailed themselves to within three points of catching Quantum after a first, second and third on Thursday, but on Friday they were over the start line and doubly punished by the light, light winds as they ghosted to tenth, 15 minutes behind race winners Quantum Racing.



This victory confirms Quantum Racing’s status as the most successful team in the ten-year history of the 52 SUPER SERIES.

The 2022 title is their fifth overall crown, after those won in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018, and their trophy cabinet saw the addition of a fourth world championship trophy, alongside those won in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

This is the fourth time they achieved the double of circuit champion and world champion, in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2022.

Standings 52 SUPER SERIES 2022 Barcelona Sailing Week:

QUANTUM RACING (USA), Doug DeVos, 1+4+4+6+1 = 16 pts.

PLATOON (GER), Harm Müller-Spreer, 4+2+5+1+6 = 18 pts.

PROVEZZA (TUR), Ergin Imre, 3+1+7+5+3 = 19 pts.

ALEGRE (GBR), Andy Soriano, 2+5+2+3+7 = 19 pts

PHOENIX (RSA), Hasso & Tina Plattner, 7+3+1+2+10 = 23 pts.

SLED (USA), Takashi Okura, 5+6+6+4+5 = 26 pts.

INTERLODGE (USA), Austin & Gwen Fragomen, 6+7+8+9+2 = 32 pts.

VAYU (THA), Whitcraft Family, 8+10+3+8+9 = 38 pts.

GLADIATOR (GBR), Tony Langley, 9+9+9+7+4 = 38 pts.

PAPREC (FRA), Jean-Luc Petithuguenin, 10+8+10+10+8 = 46 pts.

52 SUPER SERIES 2022 Standings:

QUANTUM RACING (USA), Doug DeVos, 19+33+44+34+16 = 146 pts.

PHOENIX (RSA), Hasso & Tina Plattner, 27+42+25+41+23 = 158 pts.

PLATOON (GER), Harm Müller-Spreer, 26+40+51+41+18 = 176 pts.

SLED (USA), Takashi Okura, 43,5+44+36+39+26 = 188,5 pts.

ALEGRE (GBR), Andy Soriano, 43+41+52+46+19 = 201 pts.

PROVEZZA (TUR), Ergin Imre, 61+54+42+46+19 = 222 pts.

INTERLODGE (USA), Austin & Gwen Fragomen, 39+71+50+75+32 = 267 pts.

VAYU (THA), Whitcraft Family, 45+54+79+54+29 = 270 pts.

GLADIATOR (GBR), Tony Langley, 60+73+71+77,5+34 = 316,5 pts.