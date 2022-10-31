European Youth IQFOiL Championships – Early leaders Britain’s Dixon and Shaw

First day of racing for the 2022 European Youth/Junior IQFOiL Championships at Brest, France



Four titles – U17 and U19, men and women – will be awarded in the 300 strong international fleets.

Straight into the lead of the Men’s U19 is Britain’s Youth World Champion Charlie Dixon with 3 pts.

In second is Boris Shaw tied with Manolo Modena (ITA) on 5 pts.

Dixon won three of his four flight races, Shaw won two and also counts a third place, while Modena is counting a win and two second places.

In the Women’s U19, Tamar Steinbrg of Israel won three of her races and leads with 3 pts from Oda Sverre of Norway.

In third place is Kristyna Pinosova (CZE) on 9 pts.

Best placed Brit is Lucy Kenyon in 15th place with 37 pts. In 24th place is Caitlin Boothroyd with 58 pts.

In the Men’s U17 event, Noé Garandeau of France leads tied on 2 pts with Tomer Adrian of Israel.

Men U19 IQFOiL European Championship – Leaders after 4 races (100 entries)

1st GBR 724 Charlie DIXON 1 -4 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd GBR 319 Boris SHAW -7 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA 27 Manolo MODENA 2 1 -6 2 – – 5 pts

4th NED 352 Hidde VAN DER MEER -3 2 1 3 – – 6 pts

5th ESP 339 Tomas BERNAT -16 2 2 5 – – 9 pts

6th ESP 1 Nacho BALTASAR 4 -6 3 3 – – 10 pts

7th GBR 713 Duncan MONAGHAN BFD 4 6 2 – – 12 pts

8th AUS 22 Harry JOYNER -14 3 7 4 – – 14 pts

9th FRA 39 Emile ROULLET 10 3 2 -12 – – 15 pts

10th ESP 282 Álvaro JIMÉNEZ BONNY -8 8 4 4 – – 16 pts

Women U19 IQFOiL European Championship – Leaders after 4 races (43 entries)

1st ISR 16 Tamar STEINBERG 1 1 -2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NOR 126 Oda SVERRE 3 3 1 -10 – – 7 pts

3rd CZE 289 Kristyna PINOSOVA 2 2 -5 5 – – 9 pts

4th TUR 577 Merve VATAN -14 5 3 2 – – 10 pts

5th NOR 29 Tuva OPPEDAL 4 6 -8 3 – – 13 pts

6th CZE 11 Katerina ALTMANNOVA 5 4 -13 11 – – 20 pts

7th SLO 51 Lina ERŽEN 13 -16 4 4 – – 21 pts

8th ISR 665 Adi MILLO -17 9 6 6 – – 21 pts

9th FRA 522 Manon GIRÉ 10 -22 7 14 – – 31 pts

10th NOR 21 Maya GYSLER 8 17 -20 7 – – 32 pts

Best GBR:

15th GBR 469 Lucy KENYON 6 10 -25 21 – – 37 pts

