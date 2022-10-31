ILCA 6 and 7 European Championships – Beckett takes pre-event at Hyeres

The warm-up event – the Hyères Autumn Cup – for the 2022 ILCA 6 and 7 European Championships finished with Michael Beckett of Britain a clear winner in the 130 strong men’s event with 16 points.

In second was Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia with 31 pts and third Eliott Hanson tied on 34 pts with Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary.

World Champion Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France finished 5th with 48 pts. And Brazil’s multi Olympic medalist Robert Scheidt was warming-up with a 15th place finish.

In the 160 strong ILCA 6 event, Pernelle Michon of France finished just one point ahead of Marie Barrué, with Marie Bolou 3rd.

Best placed British competitor was James Knight in 54th overall.

Full results available here . . .