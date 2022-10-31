WingFoil Racing World Cup Final Brazil

The WingFoil 2022 Racing World Champions will be crowned following the final of the 2022 WingFoil Racing World Cup Series.

The Final is due to take place from 13 to 18 December at Jericoacoara, Brazil, which has been awarded World Sailing Special Event status as the sole racing world cup series in the WingFoil discipline.

Men and Women’s National Freestyle/Wave Championships wiil be held on the 13 and 14 December.

Men and Women’s racing will take place from 15 to 18 December in front of Vila Kalango, the official event hotel.

The winner of the 2022 WingFoil Racing World Cup Series and the top 6 competitors (with a limitation to max. 2 per country) qualify directly to the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games in Bali, Indonesia.

Event entry details available here . . .

