52 Super Series – Quantum Racing out in front

The 52 SUPER SERIES stays on the Atlantic as it returns again to the perennial favourite venue of the Clube Naval de Cascais, which was founded in 1938.



Cascais 52 SUPER SERIES – Regatta standings after Day 2

1. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (2,1,2,2) 7 pts

2. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (3,3,1,3) 10 pts

3. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (5,4,3,1) 13 pts

4. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (4,2,4,7) 17 pts

5. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (1,5,7,5) 18 pts

6. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso/Tina Plattner) (6,6,5,4) 21 pts

7. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (7,7,6,6) 26 pts

Full results here