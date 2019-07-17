Maserati Multi 70 tends to rear up before falling back in the water like a wild horse

Giovanni Soldini explained: “Without the left rudder’s foil, it’s really difficult to control Maserati Multi 70’s longitudinal trim – the trimaran tends to rear up before falling back in the water just like a wild horse, and the speed is obviously affected by it».”

Giovanni Soldini and Maserati Multi 70 are now flying on port tack, at an average speed of 30 knots, towards the finish line in Honolulu after gybing on Wednesday 17 July, two and a half days after the start of the 50th edition of the Transpac.

The Italian trimaran had to sail a long starboard tack, on the hull that was hit by a big floating object at 4.30 UTC on July 15th: because of the damage, it was impossible to reach an average speed higher than 25 knots, well below Maserati Multi 70’s full potential.

The manoeuvres aboard the Italian trimaran are complicated:

One of the side hull’s steering rods was lost in the impact, so every time the Team gybes, the steering rod has to be taken off one side and assembled on the other side, further complicating the operations aboard.

The positions updated at 8 UTC, before the last gybe, show Maserati Multi 70, 782 miles away from the finish line, more than a hundred miles behind PowerPlay, with 655 miles to go, and Argo, with 602 miles ahead of it

The disadvantage is not small, but the Italian trimaran’s Team is not giving up and will fight to the end.

