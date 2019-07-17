J80 World Championships – Spain’s Pablo Santurde closes the gap

With two days of racing at the J80 class World Championship still to run, Pierre Laounean of France and his team have just a one point lead ahead of Spain’s Pablo Santurde after nine races.

The championship, organized by the Real Club Marítimo of the Abra-Real Sporting Club, Getxo, Spain, has attracted an 80 strong fleet and racing has been of a high order.

Laounean has five wins in his scoreline and is on 17 points.

Second is Santurde with three wins and on 18 points, with five time world champion Rayco Tabares in third place with two wins on 20 points.

Best placed British boat is No Regrets of Chris Neve in 22nd place. Nick Haigh with Slightly Steamy is 39th.

J80 – World Championship after 9 races, Wednesday (80 entries)

1st FRA646 LAOUENAN PIERRE – – 17,0 pts

2nd ESP1192 PABLO SANTURDE – – 18,0 pts

3rd ESP783 RAYCO TABARES – – 20,0 pts

4th ESP1524 JOSE AZQUETA – – 22,0 pts

5th ESP1519 MARC DE ANTONIO – – 27,0 pts

6th ESP1118 AURELIANO NEGRIN – – 33,0 pts

7th ESP899 IGNACIO CAMINO – – 33,0 pts

8th FRA1302 SIMON MORICEAU – – 40,0 pts

9th ESP1149 JAVIER AGUADO – – 46,0 pts

10th ESP1291 IKER ALMANDOZ – – 47,0 pts

11th ESP1116 JAVIER CHACARTEGUI – – 50,0 pts

12th FRA713 FAPIAN PIC – – 58,0 pts

13th RUS1154 ALEXEI SEMENOV – – 59,0 pts

14th ESP878 ANGEL HERRERIAS – – 68,0 pts

15th ESP940 PERU MUGICA – – 69,0 pts

16th ESP1158 JUAN LUIS PAEZ – – 70,0 pts

17th FRA639 PATRICK BOT – – 77,0 pts

18th ESP887 JAVIER LOPEZ VAZQUEZ – – 83,0 pts

19th ESP768 RAFAEL LASSO – – 83,0 pts

20th FRA1581 MAXIME ROUSSEAUX – – 91,0 pts

21st FRA1191 ANNE PHELIPON – – 92,0 pts

22nd GBR1411 CHRIS NEVE – – 93,0 pts

Full results available here