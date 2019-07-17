U23 Finn Worlds – Cardona of Spain moves ahead

A sharp revesal for overnight leader Nils Theuninck, as Joan Cardona moves ahead as the U23 Finn Worlds passes the half way stage.

Cardona was the man on form with a 1,2,4 scoreline to take a three point lead ahead of Finland’s Oskari Muhonen (2,4,3) with Theuninck (4,5,7) dropping to third and eight points off the leader.

Britain’s James Skulczuk (11,12,10) drops to seventh place and 25 points off the lead.



The race wins on the second day went to Cardona, Johannes Pettersson, from Sweden and Federico Colaninno, from Italy.

The best performances of the day were from Cardona and from 20-year-old Colaninno, each amassing just seven points from three quite tough races. Colaninno was fastest to the top mark all day, but was not quite so fast downwind, letting through some of the older sailors.

Colaninno has already won the U19 title twice and is now battling for the U23 with several sailors who have serious chances of making it to Tokyo 2020.

He is currently the top Italian Finn sailor and will certainly try to qualify Italy for Tokyo at the final qualification event for European sailors in Genoa next year.

Racing in Anzio continues Thursday with two more races scheduled. Five more races are scheduled to complete the championship, which concludes on Saturday.

Finn – U23 leading results after 6 races

1st ESP 26 Joan Cardona 10 pts

2nd FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 13 pts

3rd SUI 1 Nils Theuninck 18 pts

4th ITA 71 Federico Colaninno 20 pts

5th SWE 11 Johannes Pettersson 25 pts

6th AUS 32 Jock Calvert 25 pts

7th GBR 81 James Skulczuk 35 pts

8th RUS 1 Mikhail Iatsun 43 pts

9th EST 1 Taavi Valter Taveter 45 pts

10th CYP 1 Panagiotis Iordanou 50 pts

U19 Division

1st SLO 11 Liam Orel 52 pts

17th ITA 115 Paolo Freddi 78 pts

18th HUN 80 Domonkos Nemeth 80 pts

Full results available here