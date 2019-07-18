Youth Sailing Worlds – Brits hold four podium places

With two days of competition to go British competitors at the Hempel Youth Sailing World Championships hold podium places in the boy’s 420 and 29er, and the girl’s Radial and RS:X events.

Haydn Sewell and William Heathcote are third in the 420 with 28 points, 13 points off the leaders Seb Menzies and Blake McGlashan of New Zealand.

In the 29er Ewan Wilson and Finley Armstrong are third with 49 points. Norway’s Mathias Berthet and Alexander Franks-Penty lead with 21 points from Archie Cropley and Max Paul of Australia.

In the girl’s Radial Matilda Nicholls moves into third place with 22 points. Chiara Benini Floriani of Italy leads tied on 17 points with Spain’s Ana Moncada Sanchez.

And the in the RS:X Mollie Densley Robins holds third place with 24 points. Heloise Macquaert of France now leads with 16 points from Natasa Lappa of Cyprus.

Other British places are:

Finn Hawkins fifth in the boys RS:X, where Nicolo Renna of Italy leads.

James Foster is 18th in the boys Laser, overall leader is Poland’s Tytus Butowski.

And in the girls 420 Eleanor Keers and Faye Chatterton are in fifth place. Runaway leaders are Madeline Hawkins and Yumi Yoshiyasu of the USA with 11 points.

In the girls 29er Freya Black and Millie Aldridge are eighth, leading are Sweden’s Martina Carlsson and Amanda Ljunggren.

While in the Nacra15, leaders are Silas Mühle and Levke Möller of Germany with 27 points with second Will Cooley and Rebecca Hancock of Australia with 32 points.

Britain’s Theo Williams and Jasmine Williams are in 14th after nine races.

Racing finishes on Friday.

Full results available here

