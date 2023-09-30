HISC Europe, Finn and OK Open Meeting – Day 1

Leaders after the first day of the Europe, Finn and OK Open Meeting at Hayling Island SC.

Europe – Jason Belben, Stokes Bay SC

Finn – Michael De Courcy, Hayling Island SC

OK Dinghy- Charlie Cumbley, Hayling Island SC

Three races were completed for each class on Saturday in a 10 t0 15 knot Southwesterly.

In the 17 strong Europe class, Jason Belben won all three races to take an 8pt lead from Jason Russell, Jeremy Hartley and John Rees all with 11 pts.

In the 12 strong Finn class, Michael De Courcy also took a clean-sweep of three wins, and has a 4 pt lead ahead of Tom Gissane on 7pts and George Coles with 9 pts.

Mixing things in the 14 strong OK event, Charlie Cumbley leads with two wins and a second place, three points ahead of Matt Howard, who won the opening race, then added a 4 and 2 for 7 pts.

In third is Matt Reid with 10 pts.

Racing completes on Sunday.

Full results available here . . .