HISC Europe, Finn and OK Open Meeting – Final day

Three races on day 2 completed the Europe, Finn and OK Open Meeting at Hayling Island SC.

In the Europe event, Jason Belben was chased down by club-mate Jeremy Hartley, who won the first two races , but then finished second in the final race behind John Rees.

This tied Hartley on points with Belben who took overall victory on count-back, with Hartley second and Jason Russell third.

In the Finn fleet, Tom Gissane with a 2, 1, 1 finished top of the leaderboard, three points ahead of George Coles, with Garry Phare in third.

Charlie Cumbley retained his lead in the OK dinghy, a 1, -3, 1 finish giving him 6 pts overall, four ahead of Matt Howard, with Andy Davis taking third place on 14 pts.

Europe Open – Final Leaders after 6 races (17 entries)

1st 235 Jason Belben Stokes Bay SC 1 1 1 2 5 -9 – – 10 pts

2nd 412 Jeremy Hartley Stokes Bay SC -5 4 2 1 1 2 – – 10 pts

3rd 414 Jason Russell HISC 2 2 -7 3 7 3 – – 17 pts

4th 389 John Rees HISC 3 5 3 7 -14 1 – – 19 pts

5th 252 Jude Stanley HISC 10 3 -18 8 3 8 – – 32 pts

6th 424 Rob Wilder HISC 8 6 -12 6 6 6 – – 32 pts

Finn Open – Final Leaders after 6 races (13 entries)

1st 59 Tom Gissane TCSC 2 2 -3 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 83 George Coles MRSC -3 3 2 1 3 2 – – 11 pts

3rd 85 Garry Phare Royal Torbay YC -6 4 6 4 2 4 – – 20 pts

4th 22 Andrew Wylam HISC 5 -14 5 7 5 5 – – 27 pts

5th 21 Michael De Courcy HISC 1 1 1 -14 14 14 – – 31 pts

6th 30 Ian Frayne HISC -8 5 7 6 7 6 – – 31 pts

OK Open – Final Leaders after 6 races (14 entries)

1st 6 Charlie Cumbley HISC 2 1 1 1 -3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 2279 Matthew Howard HISC 1 -4 2 2 2 3 – – 10 pts

3rd 11 Andy Davis South Staffs SC 5 -7 3 3 1 2 – – 14 pts

4th 42 Matt Reid Parkway YC 3 2 5 -6 4 4 – – 18 pts

5th 91 Russell Clark Stokes Bay SC -7 3 6 5 6 5 – – 25 pts

6th 87 Paul Childs HISC 4 6 8 7 7 -9 – – 32 pts

Full results available here . . .