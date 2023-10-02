505 World Championship – Martin and Lowry take 2023 Title with final race win

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry USA returned to the waters of San Francisco Bay to claim the 2023 505 World Championship.

With their boat repaired after the damage from a collision the previous day that resulted in them receiving redress scores for races 7 and 8, they were back in the groove to win the final race and take a five point victory.

Eric Anderson and Nic Baird USA took up the challenge with a win in the penultimate race (R9), with Martin and Lowry back in 13th, presenting them with the chnace of a final race upset.

But an 8th in the final race was not enough to overtake Martin and Lowry’s win, and they had to settle for second.

Mike Holt and Carl Smit completed the USA cleansweep of the podium places with a 5 and 2.

In fourth were Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe GBR, fifth Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies GBR and sixth Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot of France.

The event was hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club.



2023 505 World Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races, 2 discard (60 entries)

1st USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry – – 3 1 2 [4] 1 2 2 2.2 [13] 1 – – 14.2 pts

2nd USA 9248 Eric Anderson and Nic Baird – – 2 2 1 1 [10] 1 [13] 3 1 8 – – 19 pts

3rd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – [4] 4 4 2 3 4 4 2 [5] 2 – – 25 pts

4th GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 1 8 7 [9] [9] 5 5 1 3 7 – – 37 pts

5th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Alex Daies – – 5 9 6 [14] 4 8 2 5 9 [24] – – 48 pts

6th FRA 9220 Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot – – 10 7 9 3 2 7 8 [11] [12] 3 – – 49 pts

7th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – [16] 3 10 10 7 3 6 6 [29] 5 – – 50 pts

8th USA 9250 JB Turney and Jon Bell – – [14] 5 11 7 [12] 6 12 7 6 11 – – 65 pts

9th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – – 6 6 14 6 [32] 17 7 [25] 18 6 – – 80 pts

10th USA 9240 A.J. Conrads and Rob Woeful – – 8 14 12 8 8 9 [23] 13 [20] 15 – – 87 pts

11th CAN 9216 Robert Tennant and Steve Bourdow – – 9 12 8 13 19 13 [37] [23] 10 13 – – 97 pts

12th USA 8681 Ryan Cox and Stuart Park – – 11 16 13 [28] 15 [22] 15 15 4 10 – – 99 pts

Full results available here . . .