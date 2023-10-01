Star Class Vintage Gold Cup – Title to Lars Grael and Mauricio Bueno

No further racing on the final day of the 2023 Star Vintage Gold Cup on Gull Lake, Michigan, USA.



For the second day in a row all races were cancelled, the results remain the same as after first day of racing.

The winners of the 2023 Vintage Gold Cup are Brazilians Lars Grael and Mauricio Bueno with a 5-1-1 performance. Grael is now a back-to-back winner of the Vintage Gold Cup in his boat Star of the Sea.

In second place is local skipper Josh Powell and Luke Lawrence, with finishes of 1-8-3. In third is the team of Joe Londrigan and John Wysockey who finished with 2-10-8.



2023 Star Vintage Gold Cup – Final Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)



1st BL 5805 Lars Grael / Mauricio Bueno – – 5 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 5177 Josh Powell / Luke Lawrence – – 1 8 3 – – 12 pts

3rd USA 5093 Joe Londrigan / John Wysockey – – 2 10 8 – – 20 pts

4th 4583 Darren Mason / David Wood – – 11 4 6 – – 21 pts

5th USA 4650 Brian Ledbetter / Brian Terhaar – – 12 5 5 – – 22 pts

6th USA 4985 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar – – 3 13 7 – – 23 pts

7th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Danny Cayard – – 20 2 2 – – 24 pts

8th USA 4621 John MacCausland / Mac Waldorf – – 6 6 13 – – 25 pts

9th 4724 Ross Macdonald / Jon Klerk – – 4 16 11 – – 31 pts

10th 4402 Nick Madigan / Mark Strube – – 9 3 23 – – 35 pts

Full results available here . . .