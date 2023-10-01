505 World Championship – Martin and Lowry regain overall lead

After two races on the penultumate day of the 505 World Championship Mike Martin and Adam Lowry USA regain the overall lead.

Following an incident at the first start Saturday they were in the boat park fixing their 5O5 for the final day of racing on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the start sequence for race 7, when USA 9106 on starboard, was hit by GBR 9261 on port. The collision forward of the shrouds causing major damage including a hole at that location.

Martin and Lowry with redress have 13.2 pts and a 6.8 point lead over Eric Anderson and Nic Baird USA (-13, 3) with Mike Holt and Carl Smit USA (4, 2) in third with 23 pts.

While the three USA crews hold the podium places, Britain’s Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (5, 1) move into fourth on 36 pts, with Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies (2, 5) now fifth with 39 pts.

Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson USA (6, 6) are in sixth, and Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot FRA (8, -11) seventh.

Winner of the first race (R7) was 5O5 Class President, Michael Quirk with Johannes Tellen AUS (1,1) in 26th place overall.

Sunday is the final day of racing followed by the prize giving ceremony.

2023 505 World Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (60 entries)

1st USA 9106 Mike Martin / Adam Lowry – – 3 1 2 [4] 1 2 RDG-2 RDG-2.2 – – 13.2 pts

2nd USA 9248 Eric Anderson / Nic Baird – – 2 2 1 1 10 1 [13] 3 – – 20 pts

3rd USA 9072 Mike Holt / Carl Smit – – [4] 4 4 2 3 4 4 2 – – 23 pts

4th GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor / Sam Pascoe – – 1 8 7 [9] 9 5 5 1 – – 36 pts

5th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell / Alex Daies – – 5 9 6 [14] 4 8 2 5 – – 39 pts

6th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin / Jeff Nelson – – [16] 3 10 10 7 3 6 6 – – 45 pts

7th FRA 9220 Philippe Boite / Marin Carnot – – 10 7 9 3 2 7 8 [11] – – 46 pts

8th USA 9250 JB Turney / Jon Bell – – [14] 5 11 7 12 6 12 7 – – 60 pts

9th USA 9240 A.J. Conrads / Rob Woeful – – 8 14 12 8 8 9 [23] 13 – – 72 pts

10th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert / Ian Mitchell – – 6 6 14 6 [32] 17 7 25 – – 81 pts

11th CAN 9216 Robert Tennant / Steve Bourdow – – 9 12 8 13 19 13 [37] 23 – – 97 pts

12th USA 8854 Craig Thompson / Adam Wolnikowski – – 12 10 3 19 17 21 [36] 20 – – 102 pts

13th USA 8786 Luke Ingalls / John Ingalls – – 13 20 18 11 21 19 [24] 4 – – 106 pts

14th USA 8681 Ryan Cox / Stuart Park – – 11 16 13 [28] 15 22 15 15 – – 107 pts

15th GER 9260 Tim Böger / Finn Böger – – 25 [29] 20 15 16 12 17 8 – – 113 pts

Full results available here . . .