RS Elite UK Nationals – Ossie Stuart on a charge

Mike McIntyre keeps his lead after day 3 of the RS Elite UK National Championships on Dublin Bay, but Ossie Stuart was the man with a mission.
McIntyre sailing with Simon Childs and Caroline McIntyre (4,2,3) saw his lead slashed to 3 points after Ossie Stewart had a storming day with a 2, 1, 1 scoreline to finish in second place overall.
Also on a roll was Paul Firth who added a second race win in the first race (R6) of the day, and despite dropping out of the leading group in the other two races, finished the day in third place overall.
Roddy Bowerman (9,10,8) slips to fourth overall, with Andy Partington (15,3,7) retaining fifth and James Yearsley (12,5,2) climbing from 12th to take sixth place overall.
Note: Six boats were given redress for race 3, it is not known if the published results reflect that decision.
RS Elite – National Championship – Leaders after Day 3 and 8 races (31 entries)
1st 76 Mike McIntyre 1 7 1 4 2 4 2 3 – – 13 pts
2nd 67 Ossie Stewart 3 19 8 1 18 2 1 1 – – 16 pts
3rd GBR110 Paul & Caroline Fisk 19 2 5 32 1 1 13 10 – – 32 pts
4th GBR40 Roddy Bowerman 5 20 4 3 6 9 10 8 – – 35 pts
5th 66 Andy Partington 2 12 7 7 12 15 3 7 – – 38 pts
6th GBR92 James Yearsley 18 4 19 12 4 12 5 2 – – 39 pts
7th GBR7 Colin & Paul Smith 4 11 2 9 16 5 8 11 – – 39 pts
8th 37 Stephen Polly 32 25 5 8 10 3 7 6 – – 39 pts
9th GBR63 Steve Powell 17 13 6 15 7 6 6 4 – – 42 pts
10th GBR101 Robert Holbrook 10 16 10 6 27 8 12 5 – – 51 pts
11th 68 Richard Bavin 6 10 24 11 5 16 4 23 – – 52 pts
12th 65 Toby Strauss 14 5 8 10 9 7 24 13 – – 52 pts
13th 111 Tiffany Brien 21 3 3 5 21 14 9 29 – – 55 pts
14th 19 Brian Corry 8 1 10 23 15 13 18 12 – – 59 pts
15th IRL61 Greg Bell 11 9 9 2 11 22 22 17 – – 59 pts
16th 56 Jeff Ralston 13 6 12 13 14 24 19 25 – – 77 pts
17th GBR46 Peter Copsey 9 18 17 16 3 17 16 26 – – 78 pts
18th GBR107 Neil Fulcher 15 8 22 17 22 10 17 15 – – 82 pts
19th IRL58 Ed Cody 12 28 14 18 19 28 15 16 – – 94 pts
20th 36 Philip Anderson 20 14 20 19 8 23 20 22 – – 101 pts