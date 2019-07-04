Laser World Championship – Jurisic (CRO) and Gautrey (NZL) early leaders

After the first two races at the ILCA Laser Standard Men’s World Championship in Japan, Filip Jurisic and George Gautrey top the leaderboard with four points.

Filip Jurisic of Croatia won his opening flight race and followed that with a third place to tie for the lead with New Zealand’s George Gautrey who finished second in both his flight races.

In third place with 5 points is Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France, in fourth on 8 points is Tonic Stipanovic of Croatia.

Best placed British competitor is Lorenzo Chiavarini (5, 6) in seventh place. Chiavarini is tied on 11 points with Benjamin Vadnai of Hungary and Jesper Stalheim of Sweden.

Other British positions: 15th Elliot Hanson (5, 13), 23rd Nick THompson (17, 4) and 30th Jack Wetherell (28, 1).

Laser – Standard leaders after 2 races (156 entries)

1st CRO 216063 Jurisic Filip 1 3 – – 4 pts

2nd NZL 214437 Gautrey George 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA 213932 Bernaz Jean-Baptiste 3 2 – – 5 pts

4th CRO 212013 Stipanovic Tonci 4 4 – – 8 pts

5th HUN 213095 Vadnai Benjamin 9 2 – – 11 pts

6th SWE 215344 Stalheim Jesper 8 3 – – 11 pts

7th GBR 216159 Chiavarini Lorenzo 5 6 – – 11 pts

8th ITA 194942 Gallo Marco 1 11 – – 12 pts

9th NOR 201111 Tomasgaard Hermann 13 1 – – 14 pts

10th USA 210780 Barnard Christopher 8 6 – – 14 pts

11th GUA 211981 Maegli Juan Ignacio 7 7 – – 14 pts

12th RUS 213011 Komissarov Sergei 14 1 – – 15 pts

13th ITA 188983 Villa Nicolò 11 4 – – 15 pts

14th DEN 209257 Guldberg Rost Christian 6 9 – – 15 pts

15th GER 215517 Buhl Philipp 6 10 – – 16 pts

16th SWE 211276 Bengtson Emil 11 6 – – 17 pts

17th GBR 209134 Hanson Elliot 5 13 – – 18 pts

18th AUS 164180 Kennedy Mitchell 4 15 – – 19 pts

19th NZL 216175 Meech Sam 12 7 – – 19 pts

20th USA 209071 Marshall Henry 1 19 – – 20 pts

Full results available here