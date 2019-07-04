Laser World Championship – Jurisic (CRO) and Gautrey (NZL) early leaders

After the first two races at the ILCA Laser Standard Men’s World Championship in Japan, Filip Jurisic and George Gautrey top the leaderboard with four points.
Filip Jurisic of Croatia won his opening flight race and followed that with a third place to tie for the lead with New Zealand’s George Gautrey who finished second in both his flight races.
In third place with 5 points is Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France, in fourth on 8 points is Tonic Stipanovic of Croatia.
Best placed British competitor is Lorenzo Chiavarini (5, 6) in seventh place. Chiavarini is tied on 11 points with Benjamin Vadnai of Hungary and Jesper Stalheim of Sweden.
Other British positions: 15th Elliot Hanson (5, 13), 23rd Nick THompson (17, 4) and 30th Jack Wetherell (28, 1).
Laser – Standard leaders after 2 races (156 entries)
1st CRO 216063 Jurisic Filip 1 3 – – 4 pts
2nd NZL 214437 Gautrey George 2 2 – – 4 pts
3rd FRA 213932 Bernaz Jean-Baptiste 3 2 – – 5 pts
4th CRO 212013 Stipanovic Tonci 4 4 – – 8 pts
5th HUN 213095 Vadnai Benjamin 9 2 – – 11 pts
6th SWE 215344 Stalheim Jesper 8 3 – – 11 pts
7th GBR 216159 Chiavarini Lorenzo 5 6 – – 11 pts
8th ITA 194942 Gallo Marco 1 11 – – 12 pts
9th NOR 201111 Tomasgaard Hermann 13 1 – – 14 pts
10th USA 210780 Barnard Christopher 8 6 – – 14 pts
11th GUA 211981 Maegli Juan Ignacio 7 7 – – 14 pts
12th RUS 213011 Komissarov Sergei 14 1 – – 15 pts
13th ITA 188983 Villa Nicolò 11 4 – – 15 pts
14th DEN 209257 Guldberg Rost Christian 6 9 – – 15 pts
15th GER 215517 Buhl Philipp 6 10 – – 16 pts
16th SWE 211276 Bengtson Emil 11 6 – – 17 pts
17th GBR 209134 Hanson Elliot 5 13 – – 18 pts
18th AUS 164180 Kennedy Mitchell 4 15 – – 19 pts
19th NZL 216175 Meech Sam 12 7 – – 19 pts
20th USA 209071 Marshall Henry 1 19 – – 20 pts