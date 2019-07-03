Radial Youth Europeans – Day 3

Day 3 of the Laser Radial Youth European Championship & Open European Trophy in Kalamaki, Greece, saw two more races for both fleets.

Overall leader in the boys is still Mewes Wieduwild (10,1) of Germany, one point ahead of Ido Rachman (3,1) of Israel with Sofiane Karim (3,2) of France in third place a further point back.

Australia’s Zac Littlewood (5,3) is now in fourth, tied on 7 points with Theo Peyre of France.

Britain’s Arthur Fry had a better day, a 10 and 2 moving him to 43rd overall after 4 races. Kai Wolgram drops back to 84th place.

In the girls event Marilena Makri (3,5) of Cyprus now leads by five points from Giorgia Cingolani (1,5) of Italy. In third place is BAUDET Rosine Baudet (5,3) of Switzerland

Best placed British competitor’s in the girls after 5 races – Matilda Nicholls (10,8) is in 16th place, Abby Childerly (18,14) is 34th, Christine Wood 35th, Elizabeth Beardsall 36th and Coco Barrett 44th.

Full results available here