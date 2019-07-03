International 14ft European Championship finally underway

After four races at the International 14ft European Championship in Germany hosted at the Flensburger Segel-Club, Archie Massey and Harvey Hillary are tied for the lead with Neale Jones and Ed Fitzgerald.

Germany’s Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich opened the scoring with a win in the first race ahead of Britain’s Massey and Hillary.

Julian Pearson and Richard Sheridan then stepped up to win race 2, again with Massey and Hillary in second place.

In race 3 Massey and Hillary finally won a race, with Jones and Fitzgerald taking second.

Jones and Fitzgerald then proceded to win race 4 with Oliver Voss and Eike Ehrig of Germany in second and Borkenstein and Dietrich taking third.

International 14 – European Championship, leaders after 4 races (43 entries)

1st GBR 1563 Archie MASSEY and Harvey HILLARY 2 2 1 6 – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 1553 Neale JONES and Edward FITZGERALD 4 4 2 1 – – 11 pts

3rd GER 28 Georg BORKENSTEIN and Eike DIETRICH 1 9 5 3 – – 18 pts

4th GBR 1548 Julian PEARSON and Richard SHERIDAN 6 1 12 7 – – 26 pts

5th GBR 1530 Andy FITZGERALD and Richard DOBSON 7 3 3 13 – – 26 pts

6th GER 91 Oliver VOSS and Eike EHRIG 9 6 11 2 – – 28 pts

7th GBR 1561 Douglas PATTISON and Mark TAIT 5 11 7 5 – – 28 pts

8th GBR 1544 Andy SHAW and Rob STRUCKETT 3 5 17 4 – – 29 pts

9th GER 221 Stephan HEIM and Robert SCHMIDT 11 8 6 12 – – 37 pts

10th GBR 1557 Katie NURTON and Tom BRACEWELL 8 7 10 17 – – 42 pts

Full results available here