F18 World Championship – Bundock and Nicholas are new leaders

Australia’s Darren Bundock and Conor Nicholas are the new leaders after two more races at the F18 World Championship in San Pere Pescador, Spain.

Back to back wins on Wednesday put the Aussie pair 3 points clear of Iordanis Paschalidis and Konstantinos Trigonis (4,9) of Greece.

In third place are Cruz Gonzalez and Mariano Heuser (3,3,9) of Argentiana on 43 points.

Best placed British pair are Simon Northrop and Caleb Cooper (11,19) who drop to 16th overall. Tim Neal and Robbie Garker (30,36) are 28th.

Full results are available here