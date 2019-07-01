2019 Laser Men’s World Championship opens in Sakaiminato

Attention switches to Japan for the first of a series of sailing championships and Olympic test events taking place this week.

First up is the 2019 ILCA Laser Standard Men’s World Championship at Sakaiminato-City marina with racing getting underway on Thursday 4 July.

160 competitors from 58 countries are entered for the event, including the defending champion Pavlos Kontides CYP who is aiming for a hat-trick of title wins.

For many of the competitors this event will be an important stage of their national selection process for Tokyo 2020.

The five strong British entry includes:

Former double world champion and Olympian Nick Thompson, Elliot Hanson who was the choice of the RYA Olympic Selection Committee* for the final Tokyo 2020 test event later in August, Mike Beckett, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini and Jack Wetherell.

With the British Olympic team selection still to be announced, this event will be a crucial event in the secret selection process, and will be followed by the women’s Laser Radial World Championship later in the month at the same venue.

The Laser World Championship is scheduled for as 12 race series, no medal race. Practice race is Wednesday 3 July.

British competitors:

Nick Thompson

Elliot Hanson

Mike Beckett

Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

Jack Wetherell

* Note: The OSC is charged with the Selection of Athletes to represent the British Sailing Team at the Olympic Games.

The OSC comprises of: Jarrod Simpson (Chair) Rob Andrews, Sarah Gosling, Saskia Clark, Lucy Macgregor, Leigh McMillan, Ian Walker (RYA Staff Member) Mark Robinson (RYA Staff Member) and Carla Stanley.

Related Post:

British Sailing Team named for Final Tokyo 2020 Test Event