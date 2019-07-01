Steve and Ross Birbeck win K6 Eurocup on Lake Como

Steve and Ross Birbeck from the Royal Torbay YC won the K6 Eurocup week at Gravedona on Lake Como with a couple of races to spare.

Second were Dave Hall and Graham Hoy from Balckwater SC, and in third place was Julian Cook sailing with Caroline Aisher and Hugo Fitzjohn of the Royal Torbay YC.

Steve and Ross had an uncanny ability to dig themselves out of trouble when not at the front of the pack, and almost always seemed to be able to pick the right side of the course for each leg.

And the right side of the course never seemed to be what it was on the previous lap! This goes some way to explaining why 9 of the 20 boats had 1st or 2nd places in at least one of the races.

Special mention goes to John Adcroft and Steve Dewbury from Aldeburgh who we think became the first Aldeburgh boat to win a race in the Europeans, and led for the the whole of race 6, going right up the first beat when everyone else went left.

Steve didn’t loose the grin for the rest of the week.

K6 Eurocup – Final Positions after 10 races

1st GBR 165 Stephen Birbeck – Royal Torbay YC – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 142 Dave Hall – Blackwater SC – – 26 pts

3rd GBR 164 Julian Cook – Royal Torbay YC – – 34 pts

4th GBR 222 Neil Fulcher – Stone SC – – 35 pts

5th GBR 166 Fraser Elms – Hayling Island SC – – 37 pts

6th GBR 195 Steve Bales – Ruthland SC – – 46 pts

7th GBR 172 Mike Trueman – Oxford SC – – 48 pts

8th GBR 216 Peter Kirkby – Queen Mary SC – – 51 pts

9th GBR 159 Giles Chipperfield – Lymington Town SC – – 52 pts

10th AUT 146 George Blatnig – Union YC Woerthersee – – 57 pts

11th GBR 1159 David Gorringe – Lymington Town SC – – 79 pts

12th GBR 208 Martin Wedge – Royal Torbay YC – – 85 pts

13th GBR 109 John Adcroft – Aldeburgh YC – – 89 pts

14th GBR 124 Paul Owen – Oxford SC – – 94 pts

15th GBR 213 Nick Jones – Aldeburgh YC – – 102 pts

16th GBR 122 John Tabor – Oxford SC – – 113 pts

17th GBR 161 Jeff van der Borght – Lyme Regis SC – – 127 pts

18th GBR 08 Phil Waterfall – St Mawes SC – – 127 pts

19th GBR 104 Richard Addison – Aldeburgh YC – – 142 pts