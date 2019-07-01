Laser Radial Youth Europeans – Day 1 was a bit too windy

The first day of racing for the Laser Radial Youth European Championship & Open European Trophy in Kalamaki, Greece, was lost due to strong winds.
The 376 entries – 106 girls and 206 boys – were left waiting on shore as 25 to 30 knots blasted the bay.
The Jury Chairman Mr. Heiko Thölmann has high hopes that racing will now start on Tuesday with the wind forecast to drop.
British entries are – under 19 except were indicated:
Boys:
213658 Drew BARNES
213554 Henry BEARDSALL
214566 Matt BECK
211012 Gordon COGAN SIVARAJAN
209000 Finley DICKINSON U17
212907 James FOSTER
213956 Arthur FRY
211324 Rhys JONES
213520 Angus KEMP
211166 Zach LYTTLE U17
216023 Tom MITCHELL
215244 Thomas PARKHURST
215303 Nicholas WELBOURN
214081 Kai WOLGRAM U17
Girls:
213540 Coco BARRETT U17
213150 Elizabeth BEARDSALL U17
214005 Abby CHILDERLEY U17
N/A Isabella DREWITT
214906 Matilda NICHOLLS
211256 Christine WOOD