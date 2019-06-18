Laser Master European Championships – Day 2

Second day of the 2019 Laser Master European Championships in Roses, Spain, with fantastic sailing conditions, with competitors returning around 16:00 after two more races Monday.

Ian Jones of Britain defended his overall lead in the Radials (group Masters, Great Grand Masters, Legends) with a two point advantage on Spain’s Monica Azon in second.



In the other Radial group (Apprentice and Grand Masters), Jon Emmett of Britain is the clear leader with three race wins.

Alan Clark of Canada and Michiel Pals of Holland are his main challengers.

In the Laser Standard (Apprentice, Masters), Jordi Capella of Spain is on top ahead of Ray Davies of Canada and Alessandro Sartorelli of Italy.

In the elder group (Grand Masters and Great Grand Masters), Spain’s Carlos Martinez is now the leader. Ari Barshi of Dominica and José-Luis Doreste of Spain are 2nd and 3rd.

