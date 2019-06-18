Star class World Championships – Day 1

At the end of day 1 of the 2019 Star class World Championships in Porto Cervo, two Italian teams lead.
After the opening race Monday, Enrico Chieffi and bowman Manlio Corsi lead from Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi.
The Spanish team of Roberto ‘Chuny’ Bermudez De Castro and Miguel Fernandez Castro are in third place.
Ante Razmilovic and Brian Hammersley of Britain are in 39th place.
Star 2019 World Championship – Leaders after 1 Races (63 entries)
1st ITA8332 Enrico Chieffi and Corsi Master 1.pt
2nd ITA8533 Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi 2.0 pts
3rd ESP8297 Roberto Bermudez De Castro and Miguel Fernandez Vasco 3.0 pts
4th NOR8234 Elvind Melleby and Joshua Revkin4.0 pts
5th NED 8541 Thomas Allart and Kilian Weise 5.0 pts
6th POL 8548 Mateusz Kuszinierewicz and Bruno Prada 6.0 pts
7th SWE 8517 Tom Loefstedt Anders Ekstrom 7.0 pts
8th USA 8518 03 Doug Smith and Brian O’Mahony 8.0 pts
9th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach and Maarkus Koy 9.0 pts
10th USA 8509 Augie Diaz and Henry Boenning 10.0 pts