Hempel World Cup Series Final – Medal Day Live here

The first Medal Races at the 2019 Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille are set to get underway today, Saturday 8 June.
British Sailing Team members in medal contention Saturday include: Saskia Sills, women’s RS:X and in the Nacra 17 John Gimson and Anna Burnet.
RS:X Men
Gold ITA 88 Mattia Camboni – – 34 pts
Silver ITA 60 Daniele Benedetti – – 37 pts
Bronze FRA 1 Louis Giard – – 39 pts
RS:X Women
Gold NED 3 Lilian De Geus
Silver GBR 956 Saskia Sills
Bronze ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini
Nacra 17
Gold ITA 5 Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari
Silver GBR 21 John Gimson and Anna Burnet
Bronze ITA 26 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti
Medal Race Schedule (GBR):
11:10 RS:X Men
11:52 RS:X Women
12:32 Nacra 17
13:10 49er
14:50 49erFX
15:30 Open Kiteboarding
There is also series racing for the 470, Laser and Radial classes, with their medal races on Sunday.