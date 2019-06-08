Hempel World Cup Series Final – Medal Day Live here

The first Medal Races at the 2019 Hempel World Cup Series Final in Marseille are set to get underway today, Saturday 8 June.

British Sailing Team members in medal contention Saturday include: Saskia Sills, women’s RS:X and in the Nacra 17 John Gimson and Anna Burnet.



RS:X Men

Gold ITA 88 Mattia Camboni – – 34 pts

Silver ITA 60 Daniele Benedetti – – 37 pts

Bronze FRA 1 Louis Giard – – 39 pts

RS:X Women

Gold NED 3 Lilian De Geus

Silver GBR 956 Saskia Sills

Bronze ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini

Nacra 17

Gold ITA 5 Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari

Silver GBR 21 John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Bronze ITA 26 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti

Medal Race Schedule (GBR):

11:10 RS:X Men

11:52 RS:X Women

12:32 Nacra 17

13:10 49er

14:50 49erFX

15:30 Open Kiteboarding

There is also series racing for the 470, Laser and Radial classes, with their medal races on Sunday.

Full results available here