Tasar UK Nationals go to Aussie visitors

Paul and Bronwyn Ridgway, put down an early marker at the Tasar UK Nationals for the forthcoming 2019 World Championships.

The Aussie pair counted six race wins in their UK National Championship victory at Hayling Island SC, finishing six points ahead of the Dutch pair, Willem and Luna Schutte, with local Hayling members, Ian Swann and Graham Williamson, finishing in third.

Paul and Bronwyn have previous form in the Tasar fleet, they were the 2011 World Champions, which they won at Torbay the last time the Worlds were held in the UK.

Entered under the Leigh & Lowton SC for this event, their Australian home club is the Sandringham Yacht Club in Melbourne, which has a strong Tasar fleet.



Paul and Bronwyn Ridgway

And just a warning that they only picked up their second-hand Tasar a couple of days before the event, so haven’t really had time to tune it properly yet . . . you have been warned!

In second place were Willem and Schutte, who normally sail on the Braassemermeer in Holland, and they will also be back for the Worlds in July.

Completing the podium were Ian Swan and Graham Williamson of the Host club, who took the other two race wins, and finish as top UK entry.

The Tasar 2019 World Championship will take place at Hayling Island SC from 27 July.

There are 50 entries to date from Britain, Australia, the Netherlands, Japan, the USA and Ireland – Event Entry and details here.

Tasar – 2019 UK National Championship (27 entries)

1st AUS2831 Paul Ridgway and Bronwyn Ridgway, Leigh & Lowton SC – – 6 pts

2nd NED2876 Willem Schutte and Luna Schutte, ZV Noord AA – – 12 pts

3rd GBR175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson, Hayling Island SC – – 19 pts

4th GBR2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce, Hayling Island SC – – 23 pts

5th GBR2835 Simon Childs and Kato, Hayling Island SC – – 35 pts

6th GBR2515 Judith Massey and Sophie Mackley, Hayling Island SC – – 35 pts

7th GBR2933 Rod Porteouos and Mo Porteous, Hayling Island SC – – 41 pts

8th GBR2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins, Whitstable – – 43 pts

9th NED298 Constantijn Udo and Jan Slotemaker, WV De Put – – 46 pts

10th GBR2816 Neil Spacagna and Steve Eustice, Babbacombe CSC – – 47 pts

11th GBR2802 John Rees and Mari Shepherd, Hayling Island SC – – 61 pts

Full results available here

