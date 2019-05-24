Laser and Radial Europeans – Chiavarini takes European title lead into final day

Going into the final day (Saturday) of racing at the Laser/Radial Europeans, you really have to concentrate to sort out who is winning what.

After Friday’s two races Tom Burton (5,18) of Australia leads the overall Open Trophy event with 21 points, while second placed Lorenzo Chiavarini (9,2) of Britain leads the European Championship on 30 points.

In the overall Open Trophy event, Matt Wearn (3,1) of Australia is in third place, with Germany’s Philipp Buhl (2,7) now in fourth on 37 points and Mike Beckett (8,10) of Britain, fifth on 44 points.

Two other Brits feature in the overall top 10 – Nick Thompson (above) in eighth place with 55 points and Elliot Hanson in ninth with 56 points.

This places the British Sailing Team competitors: 1st Lorenzo Chiavarini, 3rd Mike Beckett, 5th Nick Thompson and 6th Elliot Hanson in the European Championship with two races on Saturday.

Chiavarini has a 7 point lead for the men’s title with Buhl in second, and third Beckett a further 7 points back, with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus just 3 points off the podium.

Moving to the Women’s Radial European Championship, Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (7,12) leads with 20 points and has a 19 point cushion to second placed Emma Plasschaert (2,1) of Belgium on 39 points.

Marit Bouwmeester (3,3) of the Netherlands is now in third place with 40 points, with Britain’s Alison Young (3,2) in fourth with 52 points.

Georgina Povall (24,33) is now in 11th place in the Europeans (and 16 in the overall trophy event).

After Saturdays final races, the titles and ten prizes will be awarded for each European championship and three prizes for the overall trophy events.

Full results available here