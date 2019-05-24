52 Super Series – Quantum Racing set the pace

Quantum Racing proved the top scoring boat at the Menorca 52 Super Series Sailing Week to take the overall lead at the first circuit regatta of 2019 by one single point.

After missing Day 2’s scheduled races due to the lack of breeze, the third day was a gift with the bright spring sunshine and 10-15 knots of wind.

Regatta leaders Azzurra had made a dream start to their season. A second and a win on the first day was swiftly followed by another victory in the first of today’s three races.

A textbook start on the signal boat end of the line, a quick tack to the right and the team from the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda led all the way around the course, extending their lead to eight points at the top of the 11-boat fleet.



Azzurra were held up by Sled at the start of the next race and their strategy was compromised. Provezza got away to lead while Azzurra rounded fifth dropping places on each subsequent leg to finish seventh.

A mainsheet winch problem just before the start of Race 5, the third contest of the day, left Azzurra flat footed and nearly last off the line.

The dream, 2,1,1, was rudely awoken to a harsh 17pts reality, just as perennial rivals Quantum Racing hit their straps for a glamour 4,2,1 Thursday.

Menorca 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week – after 5 races

1. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (8,5,4,2,1) 20 pts

2. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (2,1,1,7,10) 21 pts

3. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (6,3,3,1,8) 21 pts

4. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (5,2,6,3,7) 23 pts

5. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (1,7,8,10,2) 28 pts

6. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (4,11,2,5,6) 28 pts

7. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (3,10,11,6,5) 35 pts

8. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (9,8,5,9,4) 35 pts

9. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (7,4,7,8,9) 35 pts

10. Team Vision Future (FRA) (Jean Jacques Chaubard) (10,6,9,4,11) 40 pts

11. Gladiator (GBR) (Tony Langley) (11,9,10,11,3) 44 pts