52 Super Series – Amateur Vayu Team share the lead

Hasso Plattner on Phoenix leads but dream 52 SUPER SERIES start in Baiona Sailing Week for amateur Vayu Team from Thailand.

There was also a sharp reminder that the world’s leading grand prix monohull circuit is not all about stars of Sail GP, America’s Cup and Olympic stars when Thailand’s amateur, family Vayu crew pieced together two assured second places to share the overall lead.

Phoenix with tactician Aussie Tom Slingsby leads overall with a 1 and 3 but the Vayu team which has five family members on board including young Thai 49er Olympic campaigner Don steering – and British Olympic silver medallist Nick Rogers calling tactics, is equal on four points.

They held off the 2021 circuit champions Takashi Okura’s Sled who took third and then did it again in the second race chasing race winner Platoon through the finish with Phoenix taking third.

Platoon with a first and sixth are third overall, Sled fourth and Quantum Racing fifth.

ABANCA 52 SUPER SERIES Baiona Sailing Week – Day 1



1st PHOENIX (RSA) Hasso & Tina Plattner 1, 3 – – 4 pts

2nd VAYU (THAI) Whitworth family 2, 2. – – 4 pts

3rd PLATOON (GER) Harm Müller Spreer 5, 1 – – 6 pts

4th SLED (USA) Takashi Okura 3, 6 – – 9 pts

5th QUANTUM RACING (USA) Doug DeVos 4, 5 – – 9 pts

6th INTERLODGE (USA) Austin & Gwen Fragomen 6, 4 – – 10 pts

7th GLADIATOR (GBR) Tony Langley 7, 8 – – 15 pts

8th ALEGRE (GBR) Andy Soriano 9, 7 – – 16 pts

9th PROVEZZA (TUR) Ergin Imre 8, 10 – – 18 pts