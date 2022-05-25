ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Whiteley and Hanson are winners on day 2

A better day for British sailing team competitors on Day 2 the 2022 ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship at Vallarta YC on Banderas Bay, Mexico.

Dan Whiteley and Elliot Hanson both won races to lead the five strong pack behind new overall leader Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (2, 3) of France.

Other flight race winners were Just Van Aanholt of Aruba in race 3 and Germany’s Philipp Buhl in race 4.

After four flight races, Jean-Baptiste Bernaz (2, 3) leads with 8 points.



Next are Whiteley (1, 2) and Hanson (4, 1) tied on 11 points with Spain’s Joaquin Blanco (5, 5), Jonatan Vadnai (-11, 7) of Hungary and Tonci Stipanovic (3, -8) of Croatia.

Micky Becket (-17, 7) who had been best placed Brit on the opening day slipped back to 13th with 22 points, and Sam Whaley (-24, 10) is now 23rd overall.

It was a great day for Britain’s James Percival-Cooke, an outstanding third place finish behind Whiteley and Bernaz in race 3 and then an 11th place in race 4 pulling him up from 81st to 38th overall.

Jacob Farren-Price (17, 33) also made a strong impression now in 68th and just outside the likely gold fleet cut-off.

Wednesday will be the last day of Qualifying series, two races are scheduled after which the fleet will be split into gold and silver fleets.

2022 ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Leaders after 4 flight races (126 entries)

1st FRA Yellow Jean-Baptiste Bernaz -19 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Blue Daniel Whiteley 8 -27 1 2 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR Blue Elliot Hanson 6 -26 4 1 – – 11 pts

4th ESP Yellow Joaquin Blanco -40 1 5 5 – – 11 pts

5th HUN Yellow Jonatan Vadnai 2 2 -11 7 – – 11 pts

6th CRO Blue Tonci Stipanovic 5 3 3 -8 – – 11 pts

7th NED Blue Niels Broekhuizen 5 -8 2 8 – – 15 pts

8th IRL Yellow Finn Lynch 10 2 4 -13 – – 16 pts

9th CYP Yellow Pavlos Kontides -11 8 6 2 – – 16 pts

10th GER Blue Philipp Buhl 6 -19 14 1 – – 21 pts

11th GER Blue Nik Aaron Willim 2 7 13 -37 – – 22 pts

12th CRO Yellow Filip Jurišic 3 6 -14 13 – – 22 pts

13th GBR Yellow Michael Beckett 4 11 -17 7 – – 22 pts

14th ARU Blue Just Van Aanholt 1 21 1 -29 – – 23 pts

15th NZL Blue George Gautrey 3 6 -23 15 – – 24 pts

16th PER Yellow Stefano Peschiera 16 4 -19 4 – – 24 pts

17th NZL Yellow Thomas Saunders 4 10 -19 12 – – 26 pts

18th ITA Blue Alessio Spadoni 12 9 -29 6 – – 27 pts

19th ESP Blue Joel Rodriguez Perez -13 9 8 10 – – 27 pts

20th CAN Yellow Fillah Karim -35 1 18 9 – – 28 pts

Other GBR

23rd GBR Blue Sam Whaley 7 17 -24 10 – – 34 pts

38th GBR Blue James Percival-Cooke -46 35 3 11 – – 49 pts

68th GBR Yellow Jacob Farren-Price -49 40 17 33 – – 90 pts

112th GBR Yellow Arthur Farley -57 57 56 47 – – 160 pts

113th GBR Yellow Jack Hopkins 47 -57 57 57 – – 161 pts

Full results available here . . .