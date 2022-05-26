ILCA 7 Mens Worlds – Bernaz takes lead into final series

After two final qualification flight races, three British competitors finished in the top ten, with five in total going through to the final stage in the gold fleet.

Jean-Baptiste Bernaz of France (2, 2) keeps his overall lead with 12 points, three points ahead of Britain’s Elliot Hanson (1, 3) with Jonatan Vadnai (1, 6) of Hungary in third place on 18 points.

Dan Whiteley GBR (4, 4) is fourth with 19 points, Pavlos Kontides CYP (3, 1) fifth on 20 points and sixth is Tonci Stipanovic CRO (8, 8) with 27 points.

The wind had increased in strength to 12-14 knots for the last day of Qualifying series at the ILCA 7 Men’s World Championship in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico, providing some exciting racing and some new faces in the leading group.

Hanson won his first Blue flight race ahead of team-mate Sam Whaley with Benjamin Vadnai HUN in third, then took third behind Whaley in the second race, won by Eduardo Marques POR.

Dan Whiteley took fourth place in both races to complete a great day.

In the yellow flight, Jonatan Vadnai won the first race ahead of Pavlos Kontides with Jean-Baptiste Bernaz in third.

In the next Kontides, the 2017 champion, took his first win at the event, ahead of the very consistant Bernaz, with Filip Jurisic CRO in third place and defending champion Thomas Saunders NZL fourth.

James Percival-Cooke (-51, 18) joins the four British team members in the gold fleet for the final series races.

Ireland’s Finn Lynch, defending a silver from the 2021 championship, suffered a broken outhaul in the final race and drops to 11th overall.

Racing continues with six gold and silver fleet races, finishing on Saturday 28 May.

2022 ILCA 7 Mens World Championship – Leaders after 6 flight races (126 entries)

1st FRA Yellow Jean-Baptiste Bernaz -19 3 2 3 2 2 – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Blue Elliot Hanson 6 -26 4 1 1 3 – – 15 pts

3rd HUN Yellow Jonatan Vadnai 2 2 -11 7 1 6 – – 18 pts

4th GBR Blue Daniel Whiteley 8 -27 1 2 4 4 – – 19 pts

5th CYP Yellow Pavlos Kontides -11 8 6 2 3 1 – – 20 pts

6th CRO Blue Tonci Stipanovic 5 3 3 8 8 -29 – – 27 pts

7th NED Blue Niels Broekhuizen 5 8 2 8 -25 6 – – 29 pts

8th GER Blue Philipp Buhl 6 -19 14 1 5 5 – – 31 pts

9th CRO Yellow Filip Jurišic 3 6 -14 13 9 3 – – 34 pts

10th GBR Blue Sam Whaley 7 17 -24 10 2 2 – – 38 pts

11th IRL Yellow Finn Lynch 10 2 4 13 10 (64.0 DNC) – – 39 pts

12th POR Blue Eduardo Marques 14 7 7 -30 11 1 – – 40 pts

13th ESP Yellow Joaquin Blanco -40 1 5 5 11 21 – – 43 pts

14th NZL Yellow Thomas Saunders 4 10 -19 12 13 4 – – 43 pts

15th GER Blue Nik Aaron Willim 2 7 13 -37 16 8 – – 46 pts

16th CAN Yellow Fillah Karim -35 1 18 9 6 14 – – 48 pts

17th GBR Yellow Michael Beckett 4 11 17 7 -29 11 – – 50 pts

18th BEL Yellow William De Smet 8 5 15 15 8 (64.0 DNC) – – 51 pts

19th PER Yellow Stefano Peschiera 16 4 -19 4 15 13 – – 52 pts

20th ITA Blue Alessio Spadoni 12 9 -29 6 7 21 – – 55 pts

Other GBR

51st GBR Blue James Percival-Cooke 46 35 3 11 -51 18 – – 113 pts

75th GBR Yellow Jacob Farren-Price -49 40 17 33 37 45 – – 172 pts

110th GBR Yellow Jack Hopkins 47 -57 57 57 54 41 – – 256 pts

114th GBR Yellow Arthur Farley -57 57 56 47 55 53 – – 268 pts

Full results available here . . .